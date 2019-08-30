Mark Kingswood New Single 'Dancing On A Monday' Out Now

Rising star Mark Kingswood has announced the release of his crooning new single 'Dancing On A Monday', taken from his debut album 'Strong'.

The single follows on from the previous success of his first single, which garnered support from the likes of Ken Bruce, originally featuring on his 'New To 2' segment, before the reaction from listener's saw the track propelled onto BBC Radio 2's B-List - a real feat for a relatively new artist.

'Dancing On A Monday' showcases Mark's unrivalled flair and presence, cementing his place as a pioneer of contemporary big band jazz. More than just a talented crooner making his way through the Great American Songbook, Mark's unique talent lies in forming elegant and classy songs, reminiscent of Sinatra and The Rat Pack, while also injecting a 21st century tone and lyricism.

On the track, Mark comments "I wanted to add something to the album that encourages people to really dance and get people up on their feet. I wanted something that encapsulated some of that wonderful Latino style and heat, yet still kept some relation to the big band sound - this for me is one of my favourite tracks on the album.

A gifted songwriter, his varied career had taken him from winning childhood talent contests, numerous writing and production credits as well as gold albums in countries around the world.

Growing up in Kent absorbing the sounds of the household stereo, Kingswood gravitated to the powerful and charismatic recordings of singers from the 60's to the 90's, including but not limited to producers such as Quincy Jones, Smokey Robinson & David Foster. Fascinated by all elements involved in the writing, recording and production, for many years Mark worked in studios learning the craft of engineering, producing, mixing and mastering, all while honing his musical and compositional chops.

With a fierce sense of creative independence and a confident approach to his brand of music, Mark Kingswood is redefining what it means to be a modern-day crooner. More than an interpreter of the classics, as a writer and producer he is building upon the magnificent foundation of those who have come before him through his ambitious and wholly original compositions.

Listen to "Dancing On A Monday" here:





