Maribou State Return to North America This Month For Headline Tour

Maribou State kick off the biggest North American run of their career with headline dates in Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, New York and more. This tour follows a groundbreaking year for the duo who have sold out London's Brixton Academy, Australia's Sydney Opera House, and a performance at Glastonbury Festival.

Tickets for the upcoming dates are available now via https://mariboustate.co.uk. Their well-received 2018 album Kingdoms In Colour has led them to over 1.5 million monthly listeners via Spotify and drawn praise from Complex, Mixmag, GQ, PopMatters and many more. Earlier this year, the band also released Kingdoms In Colour Remixed featuring remixes from Khruangbin, HAAi, Mano Le Tough, Skinny Pelembe, Juju & Jordash and Mount Liberation Unlimited, alongside previously released remixes from Maceo Plex, Adesse Versions, and DJ Tennis.

MARIBOU STATE NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

10/10 Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, BC, Canada - SOLD OUT

10/11 The Showbox, Seattle, WA, US

10/12 Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR, US

10/13 Sessions Music Hall, Eugene, OR, US

10/15 Harlow's, Sacramento, CA, US

10/16 Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, CA, US

10/18 The Novo, Los Angeles, CA, US

10/19 The Observatory North Park, San Diego, CA, US

10/20 The Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix, AZ, US

10/24 Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, NM, US

10/25 Gothic Theatre, Englewood, CO, US

10/29 Terminal West, Atlanta, GA, US

10/30 Lincoln Theatre, Raleigh, NC, US

11/01 Webster Hall, New York, NY, US

11/02 Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON, Canada

Photo Credit: Sam Neil





