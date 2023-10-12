Maren Morris & Karina Argow to Release New Children's Book

Chronicle Chroma confirms the forthcoming publication of ADDIE ANT GOES ON AN ADVENTURE, the debut children’s picture book co-authored by acclaimed singer-songwriter Maren Morris and her longtime best friend, educator Karina Argow.

Morris and Argow were inspired by reading to Morris’ young son to create their first children’s picture book — one that is visually stunning with a story that both children and adults will find humorous and engaging. ADDIE ANT GOES ON AN ADVENTURE combines clever wordplay alongside themes of independence, friendship, and inclusivity, and knowing when to ask for help from trusted friends.

“Inspiring others through words and lyrics is a lifelong passion of mine,” says Morris. “To be able to give back to young learners in this way, to instill in them at a young age a deep love for the world around them gives me great hope for the future. I’m looking forward to this being the start of many adventures for Addie Ant, who I know will become a beloved children’s character.”

“I could not agree more,” echoes Argow. “I’ve dreamed for years about sharing this wonderful world of creatures and their importance to the natural and social environments around them. I hope that the children and adults reading about Addie and her friends can see themselves and remember just how magical we all are and how precious this wonderful world is that we live in!”

Addie Ant travels from one garden bed to another on her first solo adventure, getting lost along the way and finding help from her trusted garden pals to find her way home. The lessons she learns, including how to be brave and independent in a new setting, and when to ask for help, are timeless themes for young readers, and reflect what Maren has become known for in her in her artistry and platform: diversity, friendship, connection, and a love of and deep respect for nature.

“We are excited to publish this delightfully written and beautifully illustrated children’s book,” says Chronicle Chroma Publishing Director, Gloria Fowler. “Morris and Argow have created a charming story about the day in the life of a curious and brave little ant that inhabits a vast and magical garden. Inclusive insect characters such as Lewis Ladybug, Beatrix Butterfly and Cleo Cricket are brought to life through Kelly Anne Dalton’s vivid illustrations.”

Argow is an educator and avid gardener who has influenced Morris’ desire to teach her son the wonder of nature, the joys of growing your own fruits and vegetables, as well as the important role that insects play in the process. As advocates for food sustainability, Morris and Argow are looking forward to working with the Good Friends Fund to support expanding access to children and

families.

The mission of The Good Friends Fund is to support produce sustainability and expand food access to children and families in need. The fund provides both local and national gardening opportunities and experiences for children to dig deeper into the science of food growth, while also having some fun getting their hands dirty! Our vision is to engage the national conversation around what nourishment and environmental stewardship looks like for generations of families. HERE WE GROW, GOOD FRIENDS!

ABOUT MAREN MORRIS

Maren Morris is one of the leading voices in music today, a powerhouse armed with incredible vocal stylings and songwriting chops, sheer talent and an undeniable presence. In addition to a Grammy win and seventeen nominations, Maren has won five ACM Awards, five CMA Awards, three Billboard Music Awards, with several additional wins and nominations.

She has also broken streaming records, performed on late night TV multiple times, guest-hosted “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and toured the world over, selling out iconic venues across the globe. She has released three critically acclaimed albums—HERO from 2016, GIRL from 2019 and Humble Quest from 2022—and her hit collaboration, “The Middle,” with Zedd from 2018 is six times Platinum-certified. Most recently, she unveiled a new EP, The Bridge, featuring two new tracks “The Tree” and “Get the Hell Out of Here.”

ABOUT KARINA ARGOW

Karina Argow is a former high school English teacher and department chairperson. Her love of teaching and writing, coupled with her passion for gardening, inspired her to collaborate with close friend Maren Morris on their first children’s book. Karina lives in Nashville, Tennessee with her partner, Jonathan, and can be found most days wandering through her garden beds talking to the bugs that buzz around them.

Photo credit: Nicki Fletcher