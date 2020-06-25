Marc Scibilia Drops New Track 'Wild World'

Marc Scibilia - whose voice you might recognize from his numerous notable syncs, including a Super Bowl spot and most recently, a global Samsung campaign - has today released his glimmering new single "Wild World," written with Mike Sabath (Lizzo, Jonas Brothers) and Jon Nite (Luke Bryant, Keith Urban).

A portion of the proceeds from the song will be donated to the Equal Justice Initiative, which works to end mass incarceration, excessive punishment and racial inequality. Listen to "Wild World" here: https://bit.ly/3cY6usG



"Wild World" comes from Marc's forthcoming album 'Seed of Joy,' out 9/4. Marc wrote the album over the course of a year, during which he welcomed the birth of his first child and lost his father to brain cancer, and he recorded it in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the circumstances surrounding the record, it's a resilient collection of buoyant, uplifting songs that will charm fans of The Lumineers and The Head and The Heart.

