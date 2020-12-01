Mara Levine Unveils Inspirational Video For 'You Reap What You Sow'

Mara Levine, who recently signed to renowned TN-based label Bell Buckle Records, has announced the release of her inspirational new video "You Reap What You Sow," just in time for the Fall harvest and the Thanksgiving holiday. Offering an uplifting message of hope and renewed growth, the video accompanies the first track off Levine's top-charting album Facets Of Folk, which is slated to be re-released on Bell Buckle Records in January 2021.

Upon first hearing the song, written by Nashville songwriter Susan Shann (Mystic's Mantra Music, ASCAP), Levine was moved. "The entire song resonated with me as a positive message about doing your best at whatever you do and reaping the rewards and fruits of your labors," Levine said. "One could also interpret the song to mean caring for others and nurturing relationships, in particular keeping your word and your commitments, and that this will be returned to you in kind. I think that the message about caring for each other is timeless and more important now than ever. I hope that folks watching the video come away feeling positive, uplifted, and inspired."

Produced and directed by Bell Buckle Records CEO/Founder Valerie Smith, the "You Reap What You Sow" video pays homage to the song's bucolic beauty by featuring scenes of Levine filmed amidst sunflowers and wildflowers, interspliced with creative storyboarding and self-shot socially distanced footage of each of the song's musicians, including bluegrass stalwarts Greg Blake (Guitar, Harmony Vocals), Mollie O'Brien (Harmony Vocals), Rob Ickes (Dobro), Andy Leftwich (Mandolin), Mark Schatz (Bass), and Scott Vestal (Banjo). In addition to the artists appearing in the video, Bob Harris, who co-produced the track with Levine, plays guitar on the recording.

"Valerie is a talented videographer and we'd been discussing how to shoot some quality footage of me for the video for several months but, of course, due to Covid-19, we were restricted on where and how we could film," said Levine, who is based in New Jersey. "Finally, we hit on the idea of meeting at a farm close to where she travels to in Maryland for her business, and I found The Sunflower Garden, a wonderful pick-your-own-flower farm in Westminster, MD. Valerie made the trip from Nashville specifically to shoot the video, came up with a wonderful concept, and created an absolutely beautiful video! I am deeply appreciative of the time, effort, and care she has put into this production, which was made under such difficult circumstances, and I am very grateful to be part of the Bell Buckle Records, who are helping me achieve my goal of getting my music out to a much broader audience."

"I'm excited that we added such an established folk/grassicana artist to our roster at Bell Buckle Records," said Smith. "I believe that Mara is adding depth to our talent base and catalog offering for our customers and radio DJs. Mara is someone that I have been looking forward to working with on her music and career goals. Her voice is unique, her recordings are beautiful, and her talent as a musician is undeniable."

In conjunction with Bell Buckle Records re-release, Les Butler, of Butler Music Group and Family Music Group, will be sending "You Reap What You Sow" to Southern Gospel and Bluegrass Gospel radio programmers for January 2021. Butler was impressed by the recording upon first listen and said "This song and this voice was a breath of fresh air the moment I heard "You Reap What You Sow." I am honored to represent Mara and this song as a single to Gospel radio worldwide!"

