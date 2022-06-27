Manny Blu Release Single 'Put Your Whiskey Where Your Mouth Is'

Manny Blu joins artists PJ North and Cody Parks to release a fun, new summer drinking song, "Put Your Whiskey Where Your Mouth Is" - out today. An energetic track that embodies Friday night. The single encourages those who've spent their work week laboring away to relax and not - 'spend another minute talking about it, come on, put your whiskey where your mouth is.'

Written by Neil Medley, Brinley Addington, and Aaron Eshuis, "Put Your Whiskey Where Your Mouth Is," uses guitar strums, fast beats, and a steady clap rhythm to create a house party vibe. A song performed by three friends, for friends, the artists' vocals blend effortlessly making listeners feel inspired to grab a glass and kick off the summer.

Blu comments on the release, "I've been sitting on this song for a while, and I feel like this is a great way to kick up the summer party season. It's a fun drinking song that I wanted to put out to celebrate the end of the massive tour we just did. I was able to get two buddies of mine to join me and bring that careless, house party vibe to it. I'm stoked on how it turned out and hope everyone that listens feels the same!!"

With over 1M streams and listeners in 128 countries, Nashville artist Manny Blu is establishing himself as a global artist. Currently, Blu is experiencing TikTok virality and just wrapped up being on tour with Dallas Smith for his 'Some Things Never Change' tour in Canada. He also recently announced that he will be taking a trip across the pond to perform in London for Nashville Meets London this August.

He has released two EPs in the past year, Country Punk EP and DEViL, which featured hit songwriters Michael Hardy, Ryan Hurd, Craig Wiseman, Ryan Beaver, and more. Tracks from both EPs found themselves in the spotlight on hit playlists: Spotify's New Music Nashville and Country Rocks playlists, Apple Music New in Country, Country Risers playlist, Tidal's Country Waves and Rising: Country playlists, CMT's "The Roundup" playlist and more. He stayed connected with fans and has grown his social footprint on TikTok to a record of 2.5M+ and his YouTube series, which includes his Live & Turned Up concert series, to a record of 1M+ views.

Listen to the new single here: