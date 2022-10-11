Mallbangs Premieres New Single 'Make Believe'

Atlanta indie pop project Mallbangs shares the final single from their upcoming EP Checking For Daggers, "Make Believe" via premiere at FLOOD Magazine. Following prior singles "New Face" and "You Can Have It All," "Make Believe" carries a markedly more positive disposition.

Mallbangs' mastermind Aidy (they/them) delivers a sunny, buoyant song about questioning one's gender identity. With their vocals embracing the somber haze of Elliott Smith, there's a nice contrast with its poppy, upbeat arrangement.

Speaking on the songs' writing process, Aidy says:

"Make Believe" is the one song on the album that just sounds fun! Probably the most positive song I had written in a while, I started writing it one night after I moved into one of those hundred year old houses in Grant Park, Atlanta. It was right around the beginning of the pandemic so everything was still up in the air, and this song came out of nowhere, and happened very quickly. Connor Dowd of Lunar Vacation ended up writing the drum part for it. If it isn't obvious from the first verse, this is about questioning one's identity, specifically gender identity."

