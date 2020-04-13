Make Them Suffer Drop New Song 'Drown With Me'

Australian metal band MAKE THEM SUFFER have just shared the new song "Drown With Me." The song is a gnarly, groove-centric riff fest that will appear on the quintet's forthcoming album How To Survive A Funeral, which arrives this summer via Rise Records.

Listen to the song here

"'Drown With Me' is just a really fed up love song," the band bluntly explains. "Love can be beautiful, but also dark and terrifying. The lyrics 'Take my hand, don't be scared, drown with me if you can' beckons the listener to take the plunge into the unknown."

Make Them Suffer previously shared video for the first single "Erase Me." Proceed with caution - it's a ripper defined by keyboard melodies and throttling male-female vocal interplay. Watch and listen here

How To Survive A Funeral is the Make Them Suffer's fourth full-length and sees inspiration from their past and present sounds twisted together into a package that will define their place amongst their contemporaries as a truly creative act. The band enlisted Drew Fulk A.K.A. WZRDBLD, who has worked with everyone from Motionless In White and Bullet For My Valentine to Yelawolf and Lil' Wayne. The band traveled to L.A. to hole up at Fulk's studio. It marked the first time in the band's career that it worked this closely with a producer and the result is truly something unique.





HOW TO SURVIVE A FUNERAL TRACK LISTING:"Step One""Falling Ashes""Bones""Drown With Me""Erase Me""Soul Decay""Fake Your Own Death""How To Survive A Funeral""The Attendant""That's Just Life"