Maisie Peters Shares New Single 'Two Weeks Ago'

“Two Weeks Ago” was written with long-time collaborators and producers Brad Ellis (Anne-Marie, Jorja Smith) and Jez Ashurst (Anne-Marie, One Republic).

ising British pop star Maisie Peters shares her poignant new single “Two Weeks Ago,” available now on all streaming services.

A pared-back track about the moments we take for granted and the regrets that surface when they come to an end, “Two Weeks Ago” was written with long-time collaborators and producers Brad Ellis (Anne-Marie, Jorja Smith) and Jez Ashurst (Anne-Marie, One Republic).

The somber, reflective track is the third offering from her highly anticipated sophomore album The Good Witch, arriving June 23rd via Gingerbread Man Records/Elektra. Pre-order HERE.

The Good Witch was introduced with vulnerable lead single “Body Better,” which garnered praise from Rolling Stone, Consequence, Billboard and more. Written by Maisie, alongside Ines Dunn (Griff, Mimi Webb) and producer Matias Téllez (girl in red, AURORA), “Body Better” brims with more candor and vulnerability than ever before, showcasing the evolution of Maisie’s acclaimed diary-style songwriting that’s resonated with audiences worldwide.

In March, Maisie shared her buzzing single “Lost The Breakup,” which has already amassed more than 14 million streams and counting, and saw a dazzling network television performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Good Witch is the official follow-up to Maisie’s acclaimed debut, You Signed Up For This, and in many ways the older, wiser and scorned counterpart. Written in real time during her whirlwind 2022 touring schedule, The Good Witch serves as a time capsule for Maisie, enabling her to chronicle a period of time in which she was searching for balance between career highs and personal lows.

Where You Signed Up For This was an observational, coming-of-age record, The Good Witch finds Maisie at her most introspective and self-reflective, drawing inspiration from the works of Joan Didion, J. M. Barrie, Greek mythology and Western movies; the record explores the complexities of romantic breakups, the preciousness of friendship and true value of self-worth.

Exhibiting a newfound confidence, sharper storytelling and greater artistic ambition, Maisie created The Good Witch across London, Suffolk, Stockholm, Bergen and LA, alongside Oscar Görres (Taylor Swift, Troye Sivan), Two Inch Punch (Sam Smith, Jessie Ware), Matias Tellez (girl in red), Brad Ellis (Jorja Smith, Little Mix), Joe Rubel (Ed Sheeran, Tom Grennan) and Elvira Anderfjärd (Tove Lo, Katy Perry).

This August, Maisie will embark on an extensive North American headline tour. Dubbed “The Good Witch Comes to North America,” the run kicks off on August 7th at First Avenue in Minneapolis, MN, makes stops at iconic venues such as NYC’s Radio City Music Hall and LA’s Hollywood Palladium, and concludes October 11th at Roadrunner in Boston, MA.

Due to extremely high demand, select venues have been upgraded and multiple shows have already sold out. Maisie is also set to perform at this summer’s Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL and will be supporting select dates of Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics tour in North America. For tickets and more information on Maisie’s upcoming North American tour please visit, www.maisiepeters.co.uk.



