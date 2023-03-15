Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Magnolia Park Share New Single 'Facedown' & Announce 'Baku's Revenge Deluxe'

The deluxe album is out digitally and on vinyl on April 14th.

Mar. 15, 2023  

Orlando band Magnolia Park share their new track "Facedown" ahead of 'Baku's Revenge Deluxe' -- out digitally and on vinyl on April 14th, you can pre-order HERE.

Extending their debut album released via Epitaph last fall and produced by Andrew Wade (A Day To Remember, Wage War), the band is adding on four bonus tracks brimming with catchy melodies and massive guitar hooks that keep fans running back for more.

Out today, "Facedown" combines elements of pop-punk, alternative and hip-hop highlighted by cutting-edge production. Magnolia Park call the new song "A high energy modern punk song for anyone who's ever experienced being bullied or taken advantage of. Here's to finally sticking up for yourself."

Though at times lighthearted, ethnically diverse Magnolia Park are also serious about spreading a message of inclusivity and inspiring kids who look like them to start bands as a form of creative expression. Through their music the band creates shared experiences with their listeners that cement them as fans for life, already achieving milestones in their career with over 28 Million catalog streams to date, 800k+ monthly Spotify listeners and 45M views on their viral Tik-Tok page.

Their unique brand of upbeat pop-punk has been celebrated by outlets like Kerrang, Alternative Press, Ones To Watch, Afropunk, MTV News, and Brooklyn Vegan, hailed by the latter as one of the "best bands bringing the mainstream pop punk revival sound back right now."

Since forming in 2019, the five-piece act have been on a non-stop schedule of touring with everyone from Sum 41 and Simple Plan, to A Day To Remember, The Used and Senses Fail. Currently on their first headline run, they are joined by labelmates poptropicaslutz! through April 1st.

MAGNOLIA PARK TOUR DATES

Tickets available HERE

with poptropicaslutz! & Actions and Arrows

03.16 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

03.17 - Asbury Park, NJ - House Of Independents

03.18 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

03.19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

03.21 - Lakewood, OH - Mahall's

03.22 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

03.24 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

03.25 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

03.26 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck

03.28 - Austin, TX - Parish

03.29 - Dallas, TX - Trees

04.01 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

10.21-10.22 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young 2023

Photo by Jessica Griffith



