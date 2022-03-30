Maggie Rogers Announces New Album 'Surrender'

Today, GRAMMY® Award- nominated producer/songwriter/performer Maggie Rogers announced her new album, Surrender, which will be released by Capitol Records on July 29. Pre-order Surrender here.

Co-produced by Kid Harpoon and Rogers, Surrender is the follow-up to Heard It in a Past Life, her massively beloved 2019 album, which entered Billboard's Top Album Sales chart at No. 1 and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Praised by the likes of NPR, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, TIME Magazine, and many others, Heard It in a Past Life landed Rogers a nomination for Best New Artist and went on to amass over one billion combined global streams.

In early 2020 - after multiple sold-out headline tours and major festival performances in support of Heard It in a Past Life - Rogers began the process of winding down and restoring her equilibrium, just as the world was thrown into upheaval. Longing to retreat to more remote surroundings, she relocated to the coast of Maine and completely cut herself off from the noise of the outside world. She spent most of her time reading and resting and walking along the jagged cliffs, compelled by the fierce and unforgiving nature of the North Atlantic Ocean.

As she immersed herself in deliberate stillness, Rogers eventually felt called to create music with the same sense of playful, open exploration and internal discovery that made her fall in love with writing and producing music back in high school. Channeling the ocean's unruly energy, she soon arrived at the controlled chaos and ecstatic physicality that would come to define Surrender.

Over the course of 12 unfettered yet exactingly crafted tracks, Rogers fully captures the frenetic intensity of the last two years of her life, bringing her bracing honesty to stories of anger and peace and self-salvation, transcendence through sex and freedom through letting go. Allowing herself abundant space to examine and embody the most complex emotions, Rogers' fierce, unflinching vulnerability ultimately alchemizes all that heightened feeling into her most joyful output yet: a body of work built for the sweaty immediacy of live performance, raw and revelatory and primed for shared abandon.

Rogers recorded Surrender in three distinct locations - her parents' garage, Electric Lady Studios in New York City and Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios near Bath, England. She gives a raw, poetic account of the internal journey that led her to Surrender in the striking album trailer, which she co-directed with Michael Scanlon.

Watch the new album trailer here: