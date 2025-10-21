Maggie Lindemann to Embark on 'I Feel Everything – Tour'

General on-sale begins Friday, October 24th and 10:00AM local time.
Alt-pop songstress Maggie Lindemann has announced her I Feel Everything – Tour on the heels of her sophomore record, i feel everything. The singer-songwriter will make various stops across the US, including shows in San Diego, Nashville, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C., among many others. Plus, the tour will find her making select stops across the UK and EU.
Tickets for the shows will be available for pre-sale on Wednesday, October 22nd at 10:00AM local time and will be available for general on-sale the following Friday, October 24th and 10:00AM local time. See below for all tour dates and purchase tickets here.
February 17th, 2026 - San Diego, CA - Music Box
February 18th, 2026 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
February 20th, 2026 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room & Garage
February 21st, 2026 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues (Dallas)
February 22nd, 2026 - Houston, TX - House of Blues (Houston - Music Hall)
February 24th, 2026 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
February 25th, 2026 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre
February 26th, 2026 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
February 28th, 2026 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl (Philadelphia)
March 1st, 2026 - Allentown, PA - Archer Music Hall (Arrow)
March 3rd, 2026 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
March 4th, 2026 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club - Music Hall
March 6th, 2026 - Montréal, QC - Les Foufounes Électriques
March 7th, 2026 - Toronto, ON - Anabel’s
March 8th, 2026 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
March 10th, 2026 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues (Chicago)
March 11th, 2026 - Saint Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall
March 13th, 2026 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre
March 14th, 2026 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex (The Grand)
March 17th, 2026 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
March 18th, 2026 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
March 20th, 2026 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall
March 21st, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater
April 14th, 2026 - Dublin, IE - The Academy
April 16th, 2026 - Glasgow, UK - The Garage
April 17th, 2026 - Manchester, UK - New Century Hall
April 19th, 2026 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute Birmingham
April 20th, 2026 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
April 22nd, 2026 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg Max
April 24th, 2026 - Paris, FR - Alhambra
April 26th, 2026 - Cologne, DE - Live Music Hall
April 27th, 2026 - Berlin, DE - Hole 44
April 29th, 2026 - Hamburg, DE - Uebel und Gefährlich
April 30th - Brussels, BE - La Madeleine
Maggie Lindemann is a singer, songwriter, and entrepreneurial trailblazer in modern pop music. Breaking out with the hit “Pretty Girl,” Lindemann has since channeled her punk-rock spirit through projects like her debut EP PARANOIA, full-length album SUCKERPUNCH, and EP, HEADSPLIT. She has earned widespread acclaim, a devoted global fanbase, and over 1 billion streams to date.
In addition to her musical pursuits, Maggie is the creative force and founder behind SWIXXZ, a fashion and culture brand launched to speak her truth in streetwear form.
