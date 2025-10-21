Maggie Lindemann to Embark on 'I Feel Everything – Tour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Alt-pop songstress Maggie Lindemann has announced her I Feel Everything – Tour on the heels of her sophomore record, i feel everything. The singer-songwriter will make various stops across the US, including shows in San Diego, Nashville, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C., among many others. Plus, the tour will find her making select stops across the UK and EU.

Tickets for the shows will be available for pre-sale on Wednesday, October 22nd at 10:00AM local time and will be available for general on-sale the following Friday, October 24th and 10:00AM local time. See below for all tour dates and purchase tickets here.

I FEEL EVERYTHING – TOUR DATES:

February 17th, 2026 - San Diego, CA - Music Box

February 18th, 2026 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

February 20th, 2026 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room & Garage

February 21st, 2026 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues (Dallas)

February 22nd, 2026 - Houston, TX - House of Blues (Houston - Music Hall)

February 24th, 2026 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

February 25th, 2026 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

February 26th, 2026 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

February 28th, 2026 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl (Philadelphia)

March 1st, 2026 - Allentown, PA - Archer Music Hall (Arrow)

March 3rd, 2026 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

March 4th, 2026 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club - Music Hall

March 6th, 2026 - Montréal, QC - Les Foufounes Électriques

March 7th, 2026 - Toronto, ON - Anabel’s

March 8th, 2026 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

March 10th, 2026 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues (Chicago)

March 11th, 2026 - Saint Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall

March 13th, 2026 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

March 14th, 2026 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex (The Grand)

March 17th, 2026 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

March 18th, 2026 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

March 20th, 2026 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

March 21st, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

April 14th, 2026 - Dublin, IE - The Academy

April 16th, 2026 - Glasgow, UK - The Garage

April 17th, 2026 - Manchester, UK - New Century Hall

April 19th, 2026 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute Birmingham

April 20th, 2026 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

April 22nd, 2026 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg Max

April 24th, 2026 - Paris, FR - Alhambra

April 26th, 2026 - Cologne, DE - Live Music Hall

April 27th, 2026 - Berlin, DE - Hole 44

April 29th, 2026 - Hamburg, DE - Uebel und Gefährlich

April 30th - Brussels, BE - La Madeleine

ABOUT MAGGIE LINDEMANN:

Maggie Lindemann is a singer, songwriter, and entrepreneurial trailblazer in modern pop music. Breaking out with the hit “Pretty Girl,” Lindemann has since channeled her punk-rock spirit through projects like her debut EP PARANOIA, full-length album SUCKERPUNCH, and EP, HEADSPLIT. She has earned widespread acclaim, a devoted global fanbase, and over 1 billion streams to date.

In addition to her musical pursuits, Maggie is the creative force and founder behind SWIXXZ, a fashion and culture brand launched to speak her truth in streetwear form.