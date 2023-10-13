Maggie Lindemann Teams Up With Siiickbrain on New Track 'Deprecating'

"deprecating" feat. siiickbrain serves as Maggie's first offering since the release of her debut album SUCKERPUNCH.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 2 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 3 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things' Photo 4 Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things'

Maggie Lindemann Teams Up With Siiickbrain on New Track 'Deprecating'

After spending most of the year on a sold-out world headline tour, Maggie Lindemann returns with electrifying new track “deprecating,” featuring siiickbrain. Just in time for spooky season, the emotionally charged track delves into the complex dynamics of manipulation, deception, and the aftermath of a toxic relationship – what's scarier than that?!

On the inspiration behind “deprecating,” Maggie shared, “deprecating is about being manipulated. It's about someone who is constantly installing a false narrative in your head. You're trying to live your own life, and they are just constantly installing a fear in you to keep you from living.”

"deprecating" feat. siiickbrain serves as Maggie's first offering since the release of her debut album SUCKERPUNCH, which received widespread acclaim upon release. V Magazine praised “Lindemann is in the driver's seat of her own career…SUCKERPUNCH serves as a triumphant response to the music executives who stole her sound, as she comes into her own both as a musician and as a person.” And WWD gushed, “Maggie Lindemann has gone through a rebirth of sorts…finally making the music she wants to make, which reads much more pop punk and alternative rock.”

Always one to challenge herself creatively, it's clear that “deprecating” finds Lindemann in a new headspace post-world tour. With more exciting news coming soon, a new Maggie Lindemann era seems to be on the horizon… Stay tuned!

Photo credit: Yulissa Benitez



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Rising Artist Mehro Returns With New Single dopamine Photo
Rising Artist Mehro Returns With New Single 'dopamine'

Rising artist mehro returns with a dreamy new single “dopamine,” which is released alongside a self-directed music video that follows mehro aimlessly floating through an empty amusement park. The new song flows effortlessly from one cascading melody into the next, giving way to mehro's desperate plea to rediscover the joy he once felt. 

2
Miko Marks Releases Single Jubilee Featuring Fisk Jubilee Singers Photo
Miko Marks Releases Single 'Jubilee' Featuring Fisk Jubilee Singers

MIKO MARKS releases single 'Jubilee' featuring Fisk Jubilee Singers and makes an appearance at Grand Ole Opry tonight. The Tennesseean praises the track for its redemptive arc and potential for success.

3
New Rules Drop New Single Ghost Town Photo
New Rules Drop New Single 'Ghost Town'

UK/Irish trio New Rules have released new single “Ghost Town.” The captivating track premiered last night on BBC Radio 1's Future Pop. Written by New Rules and John Ryan [One Direction, Niall Horan, Sabrina Carpenter], “Ghost Town” laments the demise of a relationship and the feeling of abandonment that comes after.

4
Israeli-American Rapper Kosha Dillz Pens Emotional Song Photo
Israeli-American Rapper Kosha Dillz Pens Emotional Song

Iaraeli-American rapper Kosha Dillz is sharing a brand new song penned following the news of Hamas' most recent attack on Israel. Within just a few days Kosha Dillz (aka Rami Even-Esh), had written “Bring the Family Home” and recorded and a stunning video shot in old Jewish New York on the Lower East Side.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love' Video
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
THE BOOK OF MORMON