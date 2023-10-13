Maggie Lindemann Teams Up With Siiickbrain on New Track 'Deprecating'

After spending most of the year on a sold-out world headline tour, Maggie Lindemann returns with electrifying new track “deprecating,” featuring siiickbrain. Just in time for spooky season, the emotionally charged track delves into the complex dynamics of manipulation, deception, and the aftermath of a toxic relationship – what's scarier than that?!

On the inspiration behind “deprecating,” Maggie shared, “deprecating is about being manipulated. It's about someone who is constantly installing a false narrative in your head. You're trying to live your own life, and they are just constantly installing a fear in you to keep you from living.”

"deprecating" feat. siiickbrain serves as Maggie's first offering since the release of her debut album SUCKERPUNCH, which received widespread acclaim upon release. V Magazine praised “Lindemann is in the driver's seat of her own career…SUCKERPUNCH serves as a triumphant response to the music executives who stole her sound, as she comes into her own both as a musician and as a person.” And WWD gushed, “Maggie Lindemann has gone through a rebirth of sorts…finally making the music she wants to make, which reads much more pop punk and alternative rock.”

Always one to challenge herself creatively, it's clear that “deprecating” finds Lindemann in a new headspace post-world tour. With more exciting news coming soon, a new Maggie Lindemann era seems to be on the horizon… Stay tuned!

Photo credit: Yulissa Benitez