Magdalena Bay's Sophomore Album 'Imaginal Disk' Coming in August; Listen to a New Single

Imaginal Disk, the sophomore album from acclaimed duo Magdalena Bay, is slated for release on August 23 via Mom+Pop Music—pre-save/pre-order it HERE. Additionally, a new song, “Image,” has debuted alongside a video directed by Amanda Kramer. Watch it HERE.

“Close your eyes,” the band says. “Imagine a brand new, better you. Now wait 22 minutes. Now open your eyes. Meet your brand new image! Isn’t it amazing that the meat in our heads can do this?”

Following the “Death & Romance” video, which found True—played by the band’s Mica Tenenbaum—getting an “imaginal disk” upgrade inserted into her forehead, the “Image” video goes back in time to the waiting room where True stood by for her first fitting. Although disk infomercials playing on the televisions initially get True excited, she’s thrown for a loop when the upgraded consciousness she signed up for is different than what she expected.

“Image” follows initial album offering, “Death & Romance,” which Vulture praised as “kaleidoscopic,” while PAPER commended the duo for another “glassy, sprawling prog-pop odyssey that builds from a tightly wound jam into something seemingly designed to hit the back walls of stadiums.”

Additionally, the band will hit the road for The Imaginal Mystery Tour this fall, an extensive run of North American headline shows with stops in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and more—see full tour routing below and get tickets HERE.

Aside from last year’s EP, mini mix vol. 3, Imaginal Disk marks Magdalena’s Bay first full-length project since the release of their critically acclaimed debut album, Mercurial World, in 2021. Vulture praised the album as “one of 2021’s best pop statements,” while Pitchfork celebrated the duo’s “magic power” of sounding “like whatever you grew up with, whenever that was,” and PopMatters commended the album for “providing a blueprint for a new generation of electronic pop.”

Magdalena Bay is the Los Angeles by way of Miami duo consisting of Mica Tenenbaum (vocals, producer, songwriter) and Matthew Lewin (producer, songwriter). The two first met at an after-school music program in Miami where they grew up, bonding over shared musical influences and eventually starting a prog rock band Tabula Rasa. That band broke up, but when Tenenbaum and Lewin crossed paths again in college, they reconnected with the goal of making something closer to pop music that blends retro and futuristic elements under the moniker Magdalena Bay. They released a series of EPs leading up to their critically acclaimed debut album Mercurial World in 2021 and went on to sell out their first headlining tour, play numerous festivals around the world— including Coachella in 2023, tour with Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek, Flume and collaborate with Lil Yachty, JIHYO, Blu DeTiger and more.

Tracklisting

1. She Looked Like Me!

2. Killing Time

3. True Blue Interlude

4. Image

5. Death & Romance

6. Fear, Sex

7. Vampire in the Corner

8. Watching T.V.

9. Tunnel Vision

10. Love Is Everywhere

11. Feeling DiskInserted?

12. That’s My Floor

13. Cry for Me

14. Angel on a Satellite

15. The Ballad of Matt & Mica

MAGDALENA BAY LIVE

September 3—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore

September 5—Portland, OR—Wonder Ballroom

September 6—Vancouver, BC—Commodore Ballroom

September 7—Seattle, WA—Neptune Theatre

September 10—Denver, CO—Gothic

September 12—Omaha, NE—The Waiting Room

September 13—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue

September 14—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall

September 15—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall

September 17—Philadelphia, PA—Brooklyn Bowl Philly

September 18—Boston, MA—Royale

September 20—New York, NY—Brooklyn Steel

September 21—Washington, D.C.—9:30 Club

September 22—Carrboro, NC—Cat’s Cradle

September 24—Atlanta, GA—Variety Playhouse

September 25—Nashville, TN—Brooklyn Bowl

September 27—Fort Worth, TX—Tulips

September 28—Austin, TX—Scoot Inn

October 1—Phoenix, AZ—Crescent Ballroom

October 2—Los Angeles, CA—The Fonda Theatre

October 3—Los Angeles, CA—The Fonda Theatre

Photo credit: Lissyelle Laricchia

