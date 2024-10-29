Magdalena Bay Shares New Rework of 'Image' Song

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed duo Magdalena Bay shares “Image (Grimes Special),” a rework of their song “Image” by Grimes. The original version of “Image,” which the band will perform on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” tomorrow for their late-night T.V. debut and continues to accumulate hundreds of thousands of streams daily, is taken from Magdalena Bay’s sophomore album, Imaginal Disk, released to widespread critical acclaim in August via Mom+Pop Music.

“While recently under house arrest for illegally creating a super species of extremely large naked guinea pigs, Grimes is tentatively returning to music with a few remixes. This one seems extra good tho,” says Grimes. “What she said,” adds Magdalena Bay.

Written and produced in full by Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin, Imaginal Disk also features singles “That’s My Floor,” “Tunnel Vision” and “Death & Romance.” The Imaginal Disk visual universe follows the story of True—played by the band’s Mica Tenenbaum—as she learns what it means to be human after receiving a consciousness upgrade in the form of an “imaginal disk” inserted into her forehead. Riffing on the real idea of imaginal discs in nature—wherein a caterpillar dissolves itself into a liquid form before reshaping itself into a butterfly—the album cheekily interrogates the existential questions that arise when pondering the nature of human consciousness.

Additionally, the band is gearing up for a run of sold-out European and U.K. tour dates following their sold-out, 21-date headline Imaginal Mystery Tour last month in North America—see full tour routing below and get tickets HERE.

Magdalena Bay is the Los Angeles by way of Miami duo consisting of Mica Tenenbaum (vocals, producer, songwriter) and Matthew Lewin (producer, songwriter). The two first met at an after-school music program in Miami where they grew up, bonding over shared musical influences and eventually starting a prog rock band Tabula Rasa. That band broke up, but when Tenenbaum and Lewin crossed paths again in college, they reconnected with the goal of making something closer to pop music that blends retro and futuristic elements under the moniker Magdalena Bay. They released a series of EPs leading up to their critically acclaimed debut album Mercurial World in 2021 and went on to sell out their first headlining tour, play numerous festivals around the world— including Coachella in 2023, tour with Charli xcx, Caroline Polachek, Flume and collaborate with Lil Yachty, JIHYO, Blu DeTiger and more.

Photo credit: Lissyelle Laricchia

