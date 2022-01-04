Mae Mae Releases New Single 'Crumblin'

Atlanta-born and Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Mae Mae has kicked off 2022 with the release of "Crumblin," the third single from her January 14 debut EP, Gummy Heart Eyes.

Punctuated by propulsive drums and cascading explosions of electronics, the lovelorn synthpop song creates a more expansive, full-bodied sound than previous singles from Gummy Heart Eyes produced by Adam Castilla of The Colourist. While the fizzy and stylish first single "Apple Boy" reflects how Mae Mae's wide-eyed wonder and optimism collide with the world around her, enveloped by hand claps and a head-nodding bass line, the shimmering and infectious "Squishy" was praised by Consequence as "an easy, playful, sunny ode to a happy afternoon" that lies "somewhere between cutesy and dreamy."

Exploring the unpredictable nature of a relationship through metaphorical lyrics, "Crumblin" is propelled by ironclad hooks and studio precision while retaining the use imagery and symbolism of her previous tracks, highlighting the welcoming and distinctive storytelling that fuels her magnetism and pop appeal.

Amplifying the bliss of life's little pleasures through a kaleidoscope of alternative and pop, Mae Mae's music mirrors the unabashed earnestness of her uninhibited personality. Her sound is a reflection of her life and vice versa. Since her childhood, Mae Mae has always lived adjacent to entertainment with her dad, a performer on cruise ships and in numerous funk bands throughout Miami, imparting an appreciation for music and performance upon her at a young age.

"I love meshing different genres together." she explains. "I really want to take you to different realms through my music. It can be danceable or chill at the same time, it's always going to be unexpected though."

Photo: Eliot Lee Hazel

Listen to the new single here: