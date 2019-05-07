Madonna's Madame X Tour Announces Additional Shows in New York & Los Angeles

Following this morning's announcement that Madonna's Madame X Tour will be a series of rare and intimate performances taking place exclusively in theaters in select cities in North America this fall, demand has been overwhelming and Live Nation has just confirmed additional shows will be available for ticket request alongside the original shows now through Friday, May 10th at 11:59pm ET.

In New York, in addition to the shows previously confirmed at the the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House on September 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21 and 22, new dates have just been announced on September 24, 25, 26, 28 and October 1 making a total of twelve shows available for fan request. In Los Angeles, adding to the 5 performances already confirmed at The Wiltern on November 12, 13, 14, 16, & 17, four additional shows have now been announced on November 21, 23, 24, and 25. Here is a link to a video from Madonna about the Tour: https://madonna.lnk.to/TourVid

As with the original dates announced and to ensure fans have best access, ticket requests for the newly announced dates will be accepted immediately through Friday, May 10th at 11:59pm ET at madonna.livenation.com. Fans will be able to select city and show preference plus their preferred price points prior to completing their request.

Fans who would like to also be considered for any of the newly added dates may submit a new request now through Friday, May 10 at 11:59 pm including all dates for which they wish to be considered. To submit a new request, return to https://madonna.livenation.com and sign in, the most recent request for each city will cancel any prior requests. Credit cards will only be charged if the ticket request is fulfilled. All tickets will be confirmed by Sunday May 19 and will be fulfilled using Secure Mobile Tickets. Your ticket barcode will be available 24-48 hours prior to each show for entry. Confirmed ticket requests include one CD of Madonna's upcoming album, "Madame X" (due out June 14), with each confirmed ticket. Event ticket limit is 4 per person. For more information please visit https://madonna.livenation.com. To see a full list of tour dates, please visit www.madonna.com.

Tickets for these very special Madame X performances will be scaled between $60.00 - $760.00 (plus applicable service fees). Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to enter to purchase tickets at $10.00 at Madonna.com. There will be 10 tickets available per show and fans will be notified on show date if they have been selected for this unique opportunity.

Icon is Madonna's official fan club and Verified Lifetime Legacy members of Icon will receive first access to tickets and VIP Packages to these very special dates. Legacy Fan Club members will sign in at www.madonna.livenation.com and register for the show(s) of their choice. Icon Fan Club members will be eligible to receive tickets for a single event in up to two cities.

Citi® is the official credit card of the Madame X tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have special access to tickets for all announced concerts by submitting their requests now through Friday, May 10th (11:59pm EDT) at madonna.livenation.com. If selected, cardmembers will receive notification of their ticket allocation by Sunday, May 19th. Citi cardmembers will be eligible to receive up to 4 tickets for a single event across the entire tour. For complete cardmember details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Madame X VIP Packages will be available for fans to request as well. VIP packages may include great ticket locations, exclusive backstage tour, photo opportunity on stage, VIP pre-show reception, limited edition Madonna gift item, fast pass access to designated VIP merch and concessions lanes, and more! . Additionally, fans can access Travel packages which include great ticket locations, exclusive merchandise, hotel accommodations and more! All fans wishing to access VIP Packages may register for the package and show of their choice at madonna.livenation.com

The Madame X Tour will kick off September 12th at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in New York and will feature multiple nights of shows in each city including performances at the Chicago Theatre, The Wiltern in Los Angeles, the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston, The Met Philadelphia and at the Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theatre in 2019. The Madame X Tour will then resume in early 2020 with performances at the Coliseum in Lisbon, the Palladium in London and at the Grand Rex in Paris.

Every ticket purchased includes a physical copy of Madonna's new release Madame X available on Interscope Records and in stores on June 14th. The tour is presented by Live Nation Global Touring.

MADONNA MADAME X 2019 TOUR DATES





Sept. 12

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 14

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 15

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 17

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 19

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 21

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

New Shows Added:

Sept. 22

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 24

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 25

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 26

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 28

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Oct. 01

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House





Oct. 15

Chicago, IL

Chicago Theatre

Oct. 16

Chicago, IL

Chicago Theatre

Oct. 17

Chicago, IL

Chicago Theatre

Oct. 21

Chicago, IL

Chicago Theatre





Nov. 12

Los Angeles, CA

The Wiltern

Nov. 13

Los Angeles, CA

The Wiltern

Nov. 14

Los Angeles, CA

The Wiltern

Nov. 16

Los Angeles, CA

The Wiltern

Nov. 17

Los Angeles, CA

The Wiltern

New Shows Added:

Nov. 21

Los Angeles, CA

The Wiltern

Nov. 23

Los Angeles, CA

The Wiltern

Nov. 24

Los Angeles, CA

The Wiltern

Nov. 25

Los Angeles, CA

The Wiltern

The Madame X Tour will also visit Las Vegas, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, Lisbon, London and Paris.

Show information to follow.





