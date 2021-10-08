Madonna Releases New 'Madame X' Live Concert Album

Madonna has released "Madame X - Music from the Theater Xperience", a new album featuring live tracks from her Madame X concert tour.

The 20 tracks are featured on her new Madame X film, which was released today on Paramount+.

Madame X was the music icon's fifteenth studio album, following 2015's Rebel Heart. The album was released to critical acclaim. The album's tour, which played small theater venues, was named as one of Billboard's best live shows of 2019.

The concert and live album feature songs from the Madame X album, as well as favorites like Vogue, Express Yourself, and Like A Prayer. The tour features 48 onstage performers, including Madonna's children and an all-female orchestra, was filmed during the concert's performances in Portugal.

Listen to the album here: