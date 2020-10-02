Madame Gandhi Releases 'Young Indian' Reimagined

A new collection of remixes of her 2019 Visions track “Young Indian.”

MADAME GANDHI today releases YOUNG INDIAN REIMAGINED, a new collection of remixes of her 2019 Visions track "Young Indian." Wanting to connect with new collaborators digitally during quarantine, Madame Gandhi launched the "Young Indian" remix contest on Native Instruments' community platform Metapop, receiving over 500 submissions from producers across the globe, with winning mixes by Sabrina Sabotage, Yash Pathak, Marina Machine, Rich Robbyn & BowlBay. Each of the final five tracks chosen are representative of a different style of percussive dance music, spanning everything from Afrobeat and Reggaeton to Bhangra and Salsa - listen below.

Of Young Indian Reimagined, MADAME GANDHI says, "As a producer, I wanted to hold a remix competition to see where else we could take the song, and to connect with new collaborators digitally during this time of quarantine. I'm hype for you all to experience Young Indian Reimagined and travel around the world with me as we experience the track through multiple genres."

Today's news follows the August release of Visions Remixed EP, a globally-sourced collection of remixes for the five tracks encompassing Madame Gandhi's critically-acclaimed Visions EP. It's the latest in what has been a massive summer for the musician, who made her NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert debut and premiered an official music video for "Waiting For Me." Having released her first two EPs as part of an overarching short-form album trilogy, Madame Gandhi will now begin her new partnership with Sony Music Masterworks ahead of the third and final installment in the series.

As skilled an activist, leader and speaker as she is a musician and artist, Madame Gandhi was recently selected as a 2020 TED Fellow for her commitment to creating meaningful and positive change, with her most recent TED Talk entitled "Why We Must Stop Dancing to The Sound of Our Oppression!" debuting this August - watch here. She was also recently featured on PBS' new digital series Self-Evident, an 11-episode companion series to PBS' American Portrait project, a national storytelling initiative that looks at what it means to be American today. Entitled "Music Prevails," the episode features Madame Gandhi alongside Lizzo producer Ricky Reed as they examine the unique challenges faced by musicians during this time - watch here. Continuing her momentum into the Fall, Madame Gandhi will join Free People's "Creative Spirit" campaign alongside actor Indya Moore and model Indira Scott - an early look at the campaign is here.

Listen to the remastered album here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles