Mad Kelly Channels 2000's Rock with

South Florida-based artist/producer Mad Kelly brings back early '00s rock vibes with his newest single and video "Hostage," out now via Uncomfortable Records. Infused with nu-metal elements, the track is an explosive trip with blood-rushing riffs and dark, broody lyrics that addresses the restless feeling of being shackled by your own wrong decisions despite wanting to do what's right. Keeping listeners suspended in both chaos and despair, "Hostage" also arrives with an official video directed by Abraham Rasmussen (Lost Noise) which captures Mad Kelly through a fish-eye lens, trapped in a hauntingly minimalistic space as he loses his sanity while wrestling with his inescapable surroundings.

"The song talks about the discomfort of keeping yourself captive when you know your freedom is within reach, not being able to be who you want, and always doing what is wrong no matter how hard you try to do right - whether it be relationships, addiction or religion," shares Mad Kelly. "I heard parts of the guitars and knew immediately which direction I had to take them. I was very inspired by early 2000s alternative rock and nu metal, so I wanted to bring in both genres as well as keeping it modern without losing the feeling of nostalgia. A new, but familiar sense of nostalgia is what I strive for the most when creating music and I'm happy with how this song came together."

Drawing from an arsenal of influences including modern rock, 90s punk rock, and scream rap, Mad Kelly crafts a nostalgic soundscape filled with revitalizing beats on "Hostage," the first track from his forthcoming project. For the Florida-based artist and producer, music has always been at the center of his creativity and passion, starting with guitar lessons and soon feeling the urge to play everything and create as much music as he could. Taking the self-taught route, Mad Kelly has always found ways to infuse the new with the old and vice versa which has helped him craft his own sound. "I want to make music that everybody can resonate with and can get something out of - regardless of who they are and what they're into."

Dissecting all kinds of topics, Mad Kelly's music has served as a bridge to connect with listeners around the world. At times, his songs serve as a time capsule that makes you feel like you're back to MySpace's heyday while at other times they showcase the edgy flair of modern alternative rock. When he's not working on his own music, he produces and writes for other artists including label-mate and friend Talkless. Through his work and collaborations, Mad Kelly strives to explore unconventional paths and styles that makes him an ever-growing artist paving his own path in the industry.

Stay tuned for more new music from Mad Kelly, coming soon.

