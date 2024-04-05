Mac McAnally Releases Two New Songs Ahead Of Jimmy Buffett Tribute Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mac McAnally has released his highly anticipated new songs “Oysters and Pearls” and “All The Way Around."

To listen to “Oysters and Pearls” and “All The Around” please click here.

“Oysters and Pearls” is a breathtakingly beautiful tune co-written by McAnally andJimmy Buffett. Buffet previously released the song and McAnally honors Buffett by staying true to the infamous island, tropical sound while using his unique vocals to add a sense of soulfulness and emotion to the heartfelt song.



The second new song, “All The Way Around,” paints a vivid picture of life for someone who is curious, adventurous and determined to live life to the fullest. McAnally, who knows a thing or two about traveling “All The Way Around,” wrote the song in anticipation for a performance in Antarctica. The upbeat yet laid back track is sure to become a fan favorite that gets everyone on their feet and wanting more from the talented artist.



The two new songs exclusively premiered and have been played actively on Radio Margaritaville. They are available everywhere now!



Next up, McAnally will proudly be stepping into the role of musical director for the upcoming “Keep The Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett” Concert at The Hollywood Bowl on April 11. McAnally will be joined by The Coral Reefer Bandalong with Paul McCartney, Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi, Zac Brown, Jackson Browne, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, Scotty Emerick, Jake Shimabukuro, Snoop Dogg, Jack Johnson, Caroline Jones, Jake Owen, Pitbull, and many more.



McAnally is currently on tour with sold out shows all around the country where fans can hear the ten-time CMA Musician of the Year play all the incredible music from his extensive catalog including his own hits and see for themselves the mind-blowing talent of the man who has written, produced and sang for decades with no sign of slowing down.



For more info and tickets to see Mac on tour, please visit http://www.macmcanally.com.



For information on “Keep The Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett” please click here.