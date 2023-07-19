MUNA to Perform Unofficial Halftime Show For Taco Bell's 'Feed The Beat'

Fans who tune in will be able to order their Taco Bell favorites before or during the show with $5 off a $20+ delivery order.

Jul. 19, 2023

As this summer heats up, Taco Bell and its Feed the Beat program are kicking off the Unofficial Halftime Show series, the brand’s first-ever unofficial halftime and a perfect way to celebrate the biggest matches of the summer.

This vibrant online concert series will feature MUNA, Claire Rosinkranz, and Scowl. Fans who tune in will be able to order their Taco Bell favorites before or during the show with $5 off a $20+ delivery order by entering a promo code only in the brand’s app*.

Taco Bell’s Feed the Beat platform is dedicated to supporting up-and-coming musical talent and since 2006, has supported more than 1,900 artists and bands. Feed the Beat support can look like providing Taco Bell gift cards to artists to fuel their creative journey, or something bigger: providing the opportunity for up-and-coming artists to perform on huge stages – like this one.

The Unofficial Halftime Show series will captivate fans worldwide with electrifying performances. With diverse musical styles, unique perspectives, and awe-inspiring performances, Taco Bell’s Feed the Beat artists are set to leave an incredible mark on the pitch and beyond.

MUNA

Kicking off on July 20th around 8:20pm PT / 11:20pm ET, the mesmerizing trio MUNA will take the stage, captivating audiences with their genre-bending sound and powerful lyricism. Known for their dynamic performances and thought-provoking music, MUNA is set to energize fans around the world.

Claire Rosinkranz

On July 26th around 6:50pm PT / 9:50pm ET, the talented singer-songwriter Claire Rosinkranz will showcase her vibrant energy and captivating stage presence. Rosinkranz will release her highly anticipated debut album Just Because on October 6th. With her catchy pop-infused tunes and relatable storytelling, Rosinkranz is sure to captivate fans of all ages, leaving a lasting impression on this global stage.

Scowl

Concluding the series of extraordinary performances, Scowl will take the stage on August 5th around 7:50pm PT / 10:50pm ET. This up-and-coming hardcore punk band will unleash their raw talent and infectious energy, leaving fans craving more of their electrifying sound. Scowl’s boundary-pushing music is poised to resonate with listeners worldwide, making them an act to watch closely.

“Feed the Beat has always been about empowering and nourishing the voices that shape our culture, and this participation embodies that spirit of celebration and empowerment,” said Tim Bergevin, Taco Bell’s Vice President of Influencer and Community Marketing. “We’re excited to give the next generation of Feed the Beat artists the mainstage this summer and shine a light on the incredible talent and strength of the women and non-binary individuals in both the music and sports industries.”

Fans around the world can tune in to the Unofficial Halftime Show performances by MUNA, Claire Rosinkranz, and Scowl on TacoBell.com/Halftime. Unofficial Halftime Show viewers who want to enjoy their Taco Bell favorites on selected days can use these promo codes on qualifying delivery orders of $20+ placed directly on the Taco Bell app: on 7/20 - 5OFFDELIVERY720, 7/26 - 5OFFDELIVERY726, 8/5 - 5OFFDELIVERY805*. For more information about Taco Bell’s Feed the Beat program, visit www.feedthebeat.com.

photo credit: Ben Morris



