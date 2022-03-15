MUNA Release 'Anything But Me' from Upcoming Self-Titled Album
The group's new album will be released on June 24.
Today Los Angeles-based trio MUNA - comprised of Katie Gavin (she/they), Naomi McPherson (they/them), and Josette Maskin (she/they) - are announcing their forthcoming self-titled album, set for release on June 24th via Saddest Factory Records.
MUNA is a career defining record, from a band who continue to push their own artistic boundaries, who aren't afraid to be vulnerable and are fiercely honest in all aspects of their craft. MUNA might just be their masterpiece.
The band have already given us a hint as to what to expect from MUNA with last year's release of "Silk Chiffon feat. Phoebe Bridgers". The song has become a queer anthem around the world and critically acclaimed as one of the best songs of 2021. Today MUNA is sharing a new single and video "Anything But Me."
MUNA on "Anything But Me," "Breaking up is hard to do. In the past we've stayed in relationships for a long time, waiting until we hit low lows to admit it was over. "Anything But Me" is a song about leaving a partnership simply because it doesn't feel right. It's about trusting yourself and your instincts enough to walk away from someone while you still have love for each other and before it gets too bad. The video for the song plays with the idea that we've been our own captors in relationships, keeping ourselves in unhealthy dynamics, maybe because that's what feels familiar. The song embodies the lightness and a playfulness that floods in when you realize that there's no lock on the door, no one's holding you back - you can untie the knot and skip into the sunset whenever you're ready. Now, who can guess what attachment style I have?"
MUNA will be down in Austin this week, headlining the Saddest Factory Records Showcase on Wednesday and more. They have also announced their much anticipated headline tour this fall, all dates are listed below. MUNA recently announced a special London underplay at The Garage which sold out in under a minute. The band will return this spring for The Great Escape festival and are planning a world tour for later this year. World domination is well and truly in their sights.
Tour Dates
May 10 - London, UK - The Garage (SOLD OUT)
May 12 - Brighton, UK - The Great Escape Festival
July 30 - Cleveland, OH - Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
August 2 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
August 3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theater
August 5- Louisville, KY - Headliners
August 6 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
August 7 - St Charles, IA - Hinterland Music Festival
August 8 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
August 11 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
August 12 - Seattle, WA - Day In Day Out Festival
August 13 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
August 15 - San Diego, CA - Observatory Northpark
September 19 - Boston, MA - Royale
September 20 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
September 23 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
September 24 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Heaven
September 27 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theater
September 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater of Living Arts
September 30 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
October 4 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theater
October 6 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
October 10 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
October 11 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
October 16 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater
October 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
October 19 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
October 23 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
October 25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern