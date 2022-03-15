MUNA Release 'Anything But Me' from Upcoming Self-Titled Album

Today Los Angeles-based trio MUNA - comprised of Katie Gavin (she/they), Naomi McPherson (they/them), and Josette Maskin (she/they) - are announcing their forthcoming self-titled album, set for release on June 24th via Saddest Factory Records.

MUNA is a career defining record, from a band who continue to push their own artistic boundaries, who aren't afraid to be vulnerable and are fiercely honest in all aspects of their craft. MUNA might just be their masterpiece.

The band have already given us a hint as to what to expect from MUNA with last year's release of "Silk Chiffon feat. Phoebe Bridgers". The song has become a queer anthem around the world and critically acclaimed as one of the best songs of 2021. Today MUNA is sharing a new single and video "Anything But Me."

MUNA on "Anything But Me," "Breaking up is hard to do. In the past we've stayed in relationships for a long time, waiting until we hit low lows to admit it was over. "Anything But Me" is a song about leaving a partnership simply because it doesn't feel right. It's about trusting yourself and your instincts enough to walk away from someone while you still have love for each other and before it gets too bad. The video for the song plays with the idea that we've been our own captors in relationships, keeping ourselves in unhealthy dynamics, maybe because that's what feels familiar. The song embodies the lightness and a playfulness that floods in when you realize that there's no lock on the door, no one's holding you back - you can untie the knot and skip into the sunset whenever you're ready. Now, who can guess what attachment style I have?"

MUNA will be down in Austin this week, headlining the Saddest Factory Records Showcase on Wednesday and more. They have also announced their much anticipated headline tour this fall, all dates are listed below. MUNA recently announced a special London underplay at The Garage which sold out in under a minute. The band will return this spring for The Great Escape festival and are planning a world tour for later this year. World domination is well and truly in their sights.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

May 10 - London, UK - The Garage (SOLD OUT)

May 12 - Brighton, UK - The Great Escape Festival

July 30 - Cleveland, OH - Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

August 2 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

August 3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theater

August 5- Louisville, KY - Headliners

August 6 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

August 7 - St Charles, IA - Hinterland Music Festival

August 8 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

August 11 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

August 12 - Seattle, WA - Day In Day Out Festival

August 13 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

August 15 - San Diego, CA - Observatory Northpark

September 19 - Boston, MA - Royale

September 20 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

September 23 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

September 24 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Heaven

September 27 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theater

September 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater of Living Arts

September 30 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

October 4 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theater

October 6 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

October 10 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

October 11 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

October 16 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater

October 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

October 19 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

October 23 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

October 25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern