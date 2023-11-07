MTS Records Takes Home Top Honors At The 2023 Josie Music Awards

The 2023 Josie Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, TN. Courtesy Josie Music Awards.

MTS Records, an independent record label based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has once again proven its excellence in the music industry. At the 2023 Josie Music Awards, MTS Records received the prestigious award for Best Record Label, solidifying its position as a leading force in the independent music world.

The Josie Music Awards, held at the legendary Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee, is known for recognizing and honoring outstanding talent across all genres. This year's ceremony, held on October 22nd, saw MTS artists receiving 16 nominations, a remarkable achievement that reaffirms the label and PR firm's dedication to promoting top-quality music.

MTS Records was founded in 2010 by industry veteran Michael Stover. With over 30 years of experience in the music industry, Stover has used his expertise to bring together a roster of talented artists and propel them to success. MTS Records has released over 40 singles that have made it to the Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart, including an impressive 15 number one hits. In addition, the label has promoted over 60 iTunes chart-topping singles, with 60 of them reaching the top five and 40 taking the number one spot. MTS Records has also achieved two Top 10 Billboard Magazine chart hits, including a top five hit.

MTS Records founder and president, Michael Stover, expressed his gratitude for this prestigious honor, saying, “I am truly humbled and honored to be named Best Record Label at the Josie Music Awards. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our artists and team at MTS Records. We are committed to helping independent artists achieve success in the music industry, and this award is a validation of our efforts.”

In addition to winning Best Record Label, MTS artist Cory M. Coons also took home the award for Best Rock Song for his hit track “Long Hard Rain.” This achievement highlights the label's commitment to promoting exceptional talent and shining a spotlight on the best of independent music.

The MTS Records team extends their thanks to the Josie Music Awards for this fantastic recognition. They also express their gratitude to all the fans, supporters, and industry professionals who have been instrumental in their success.

