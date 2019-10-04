MSTRKRFT New Single 'Let Me See You Move' Out Today

Electronic music producers MSTRKRFT (Jesse F. Keeler and Al-P) have joined forces with fellow Canadian deadmau5 for the release of their newest single "Let Me See You Move." Out today (October 4) on deadmau5' mau5trap imprint, the song will be featured on an EP titled Sunshine Of My Life set for release October 18.

Listen to "Let Me See You Move" now below.

"Let Me See You Move" is one of four raw techno tracks to be featured on the EP. Expect the MSTRKRFT treatment meant for big rooms & big dancefloors for the very first time MSTRKRFT and mau5trap are releasing music together.

To support the incoming music, MSTRKRFT will be joining deadmau5 on several of his cubev3 tour dates in Phoenix, San Jose, Orlando, Houston, Washington D.C., Seattle, Boston and New York City as well as headline their own shows in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto and Portland will more dates to be added.

Listen here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories