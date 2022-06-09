MOTHICA Announces Sophomore Album 'Nocturnal'

Los Angeles-based alt-pop multi-media artist MOTHICA has announced her dynamic and emotionally charged sophomore album Nocturnal due out July 1 via Heavy Heart Records - her imprint with Rise Records/BMG. The album follows the 2021 EP forever fifteen which features the hit single "buzzkill" that to date has amassed over 30M+ streams.

While MOTHICA's self-released debut record Blue Hour (2020) was inspired by the sky's final moments before complete darkness, Nocturnal descends into nighttime, reflecting on MOTHICA's strange relationship with sleep. At seventeen tracks, Nocturnal evokes the imagery and feeling of the late-night hours and follows an ethereal narrative that explores the darker aspects of her mind.

The album's interludes are voiced by a live-action moth character designed by Mothica herself. The album was written and recorded over the course of 2021 with various producers and collaborators, including Colin Brittain (Papa Roach, 5SOS) who helmed the previously released single "CASUALTY." Nocturnal sees MOTHICA create alt-pop music that is equal parts heavy and hopeful.

"A lot of the songs touch on darkness and being self-destructive," says MOTHICA. "'Blue Hour' was a transitional moment where I got sober. I was more of an emotional wreck, trying to figure out my life. This is me fully planted, making a very visual album that has a complete concept behind it. With this album, I wanted to feel more empowered."

Alongside the announcement comes a 2-song single featuring the unassuming love song "BEDTIME STORIES," and the vampire-inspired "BLOOD." The tracks follow the previously released "LAST CIGARETTE" featuring Antiguan-German singer-songwriter Au/Ra, the vulnerable "SENSITIVE," and the cathartic banger "CASUALTY," which combined have garnered over 6.6M global streams and rising. MOTHICA has co-directed all the music videos and creative directed all visual aspects of Nocturnal. With "BEDTIME STORIES," MOTHICA shares a fairytale-like animated video.

Growing up in Oklahoma, MOTHICA found openly talking about mental health struggles to be taboo and looked to the internet for a sense of community. Though MOTHICA has been writing music since she was a kid, she did not begin pursuing music until she was 18, producing and releasing her songs independently online. Embarking on a journey of self-expression and exploration through music, MOTHICA has since released a handful of EPs, countless singles, and her 2020 debut record Blue Hour.

Making catchy alt-pop about difficult subject matters, MOTHICA has racked up 200M global streams and has collaborated with artists like nothing,nowhere., Royal & the Serpent, and MEMBA. She has built a passionate fanbase that connects with her openness on past traumas, battle with depression, and sobriety. MOTHICA seeks to challenge stigmas surrounding mental health with her inspiring message, using music as an outlet to depict a shared experience that anyone could relate to.

Tour Dates

7/12 Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

7/13 Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/15 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

7/16 New Braunfels, TX Whitewater Amphitheater

7/17 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

7/19 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

7/23 Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

7/24 Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/26 Washington, DC - The Anthem

7/27 Philadelphia, PA - The Liacouras Center

7/29 Boston, MA - Agganis Arena

7/30 Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

8/1 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors

8/2 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Festival Grounds

8/3 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach

8/5 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

8/6 - Bridgeview, IL - SeatGeek Stadium

8/7 - St Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

8/9 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

8/10 Salt Lake City, UT The Lot at The Complex

8/12 Los Angeles, CA - The Shrine LA Outdoors

8/13 San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater

8/14 Berkeley, CA. - Greek Theatre

8/16 Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park

8/17 Troutdale, OR - Edgefield

10/8 Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival