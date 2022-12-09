MOD SUN Recruits Charlotte Sands on His New Track 'SEXOXO'

After revealing the title of his forthcoming album, God Save The Teen (Big Noise), releasing February 3, 2023, pop-punk sensation MOD SUN has dropped his latest triumph "SEXOXO" featuring Charlotte Sands. MOD has released four songs thus far from his forthcoming album, "Perfectly Imperfect," "Rich Kids Ruin Everything," "Battle Scars," and now his latest - "SEXOXO."

Opening with a short sequence from the 1940 film His Girl Friday, "SEXOXO" explores the haunting intersection of your past and present and moving on in life to find true happiness.

"For me, every great song has a haunting quality," MOD SUN shares. "A place where past and present can live together. The lyrics of 'SEXOXO' are just that...moving on, starting again, happiness, sadness, fear, and excitement. It's all there. This song was created on a rainy day in the mountains of California and that landscape will always be ingrained in this song. I think Charlotte Sands is on the road to super stardom, she has an incredibly unique voice and when you see her perform the quality of her artistry triples. I needed her to sing on this song, there was no one else that could give the haunting quality that I was looking for but her. I think this song is really special and will only get better with time. The message is clear and sometimes saying exactly what you're thinking is far better than trying to coat it in clever metaphors...that is 'SEXOXO,' straight to the point."

"Working with MOD SUN is truly such an amazing experience," Charlotte Sands says. "He is a constant stream of positive energy and creativity and anyone who is around him gets the privilege of witnessing his brilliance. I'm so excited to release a song with him and am grateful to get to be a small part of his journey."

After supporting blackbear earlier this year, MOD SUN will return to the road at the start of 2023 to headline with "two of [his] favorite artists," Stand Atlantic and Tom The Mail Man, as support. The God Save The Teen Tour will kick off at Goldfield Trading Post Roseville in Sacramento on Feb. 19, includes a March 15 show at Irving Plaza in New York City, and wraps in Los Angeles on April 2 at The Fonda Theatre. You can purchase tickets to the God Save The Teen Tour HERE.

TOUR DATES

Feb. 19-Sacramento, CA-Goldfield Trading Post Roseville

Feb. 21-Portland, OR-Hawthorne Theatre

Feb. 22-Seattle, WA-Neumos

Feb. 23-Vancouver, Canada-Rickshaw Theatre

Feb. 25-Edmonton, Canada-Union Hall

Feb. 27-Salt Lake City, UT-The Depot

March 1-Denver, CO-Summit Music Hall

March 3-Lawrence, KS-The Granada

March 4-Minneapolis, MN-First Avenue

March 5-Chicago, IL-Bottom Lounge

March 7-Detroit, MI-Saint Andrews Hall

March 9-Cleveland, OH-Agora Theatre & Ballroom

March 10-Toronto, Canada-Phoenix Concert Theatre

March 12-Montréal, Canada-Théâtre Corona

March 14-Boston, MA-Paradise Rock Club

March 15-New York City, NY-Irving Plaza

March 17-Philadelphia, PA-Brooklyn Bowl Philly

March 19-Silver Spring, MD-The Fillmore

March 21-Atlanta, GA-The Masquerade

March 22-Nashville, TN-Eastside Bowl

March 26-Fort Lauderdale, FL-Culture Room

March 28-Dallas, TX-South Side Music Hall

March 29-Houston, TX-RISE Rooftop

March 30-Mesa, AZ-Nile Theater

April 2-Los Angeles, CA-The Fonda Theatre

ABOUT MOD SUN

With a career spanning over a decade, prolific songwriter MOD SUN has worked with some of the biggest names in music including his fiance Avril Lavigne, his best friend and frequent collaborator Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, G-Eazy, blackbear, Gashi, Nipsey Hussle, gnash, Schoolboy Q, and producer/musician John Feldmann.

With the release of 5 albums, 3 EPs, 6 mixtapes, and more than 100 songs, MOD has amassed global recognition and widespread industry respect. MOD SUN, which stands for "movement on dreams, stand under none," started out as a drummer for two popular punk rock bands in the early 2000s, Four Letter Lie and Scary Kids Scaring Kids.

After several years of national and overseas touring, he decided to step out from behind the drums to pursue a solo career. MOD SUN has been regarded as "one of the most revolutionary and original artists in the American record scene" (GQ Italia).

MOD SUN's debut album with Big Noise, Internet Killed The Rockstar, has amassed over 240 million streams making it his most successful release to date. With his new album, God Save The Teen, expected to arrive on Feb. 3, 2023, there's no slowing down for MOD SUN.