MIKEY FERRARI Releases 'standoff'

Los Angeles-based artist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Mikey Ferrari has released "standoff" - the third single from his debut SPACEBOY EP - listen below. Channeling vulnerability felt when the loss of one of his closest friends shook Mikey's foundation, "standoff" mirrors the themes of alienation and individual growth that tethers the songs on SPACEBOY, which is due out in early 2021.

In addition to the release, Mikey has announced that he will support JVCKJ (Jack Johnson of the multiplatinum pop duo Jack & Jack) on the virtual Moment House tour. The tour consists of three shows in Europe/Africa (December 5; 1pm EST), North + South America (December 5; 9pm EST), and Asia + Oceania (December 6; 5pm EST). PRESS HERE to purchase tickets.

Beaming with raw emotion and highlighting Mikey's vast and intricate vocals, "standoff" - which has already gathered more than 2 million views on TikTok - joins a pair of previously released singles also on SPACEBOY. "lunar light" - a tender track that MTV called "enchanting" - embraces the desire to hold nothing back when it comes to repairing a damaged relationship or friendship. Meanwhile, the first single from SPACEBOY, "moving slow," encourages others to subscribe to the notion that being persistent can be a healthy decision, even when our peers might be discouraging.

In addition to covers of Kid Cudi's "Erase Me" and Jackson Browne's "Take It Easy," Mikey has released stripped back "SPACEBOY SESSION" versions of "lunar light" and "moving slow."

Listen here:

