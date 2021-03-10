MICHIGANDER Announces EP Release Livestream Concert For March 19th

As he prepares for the release of his new EP, Everything Will Be OK Eventually, rising indie rock artist Michigander has announced a special livestream concert for EP release day, Friday, March 19th. The full band performance from El Club in Detroit, MI will begin at 8pm ET/5pm PT and stream via Michigander's Facebook and YouTube. PRESS HERE to RSVP. Everything Will Be OK Eventually (C3 Records), the third EP from Michigander, the sonic alter ego of Michigan native Jason Singer, features his current hit singles "OK" and "Let Down." PRESS HERE to pre-save the 6-song collection, which includes instant downloads of both tracks.

"I wanted to figure out a way to celebrate the release of my new EP, and I couldn't think of a better way than playing a big rock show with my best friends at one of Detroit's best clubs," shares Singer.

Michigander has also revealed a new merch bundle for Everything Will Be OK Eventually featuring a signed yellow opaque vinyl, happy face hoodie and tiger t-shirt. Pre-orders are available now on Michigander's official webstore HERE.

In other news, Michigander recently announced a handful of social-distanced live shows, his first in-person performances since March 2020. First up, he'll be stopping in Nashville this Sunday, March 14th for a special solo show with Lightning 100 at 3rd & Lindsley - PRESS HERE for ticket info. On Friday, May 7th, Michigander will get to perform in front of fans in his newly adopted hometown of Detroit when he opens for Mt. Joy at Riverside Station Detroit - PRESS HERE for ticket info.

Michigander's sweeping anthem "Let Down" continues to create a buzz. In addition to its featured plays on SiriusXM's Alt Nation and The Spectrum and placements on top rock playlists on Spotify and Apple Music, the song has been added to in-game radio stations for the widely popular video game Fortnite. "Let Down," which has amassed nearly 2 million streams, remains in the Top 10 at Triple A radio, where it peaked at #6 and has been making waves since its release last fall.

Written and produced by Singer, with longtime collaborator and co-producer Jake Rye, Everything Will Be OK Eventually soundtracks chasing a dream until it's real, while offering hope and optimism for the future. Built around a melodic piano loop, head-nodding bass line, steady claps, and flashes of lead guitar, recent single "OK" culminates on a chantable and relatable hook that assures, "It's okay to be lonely. It's okay to be alone sometimes." PRESS HERE to watch a new, live video of "OK" from Chicago's Lincoln Hall, which features Singer and his bandmates Aaron Senor (drums), Jake LeMond (guitar), and Connor Robertson (bass).

Michigander emanates a magnetic Midwest spirit, delivering uplifting anthems, raised even higher by six-string fireworks, empowering lyrics, and understated arena ambition. First brought to life in 2014 when the singer, songwriter, producer and guitarist was moving across his home state to Kalamazoo, Michigander has garnered the acclaim of NPR, Paste, SPIN, American Songwriter and many more, in addition to nearly 20 million career streams globally. In 2016, his independent debut single "Nineties" achieved viral success, claiming real estate on multiple major Spotify playlists and cracking 1 million streams on the platform. Michigander's two previous EPs, Midland [2018] and Where Do We Go From Here [2019], have become fan favorites. The latter's standout single "Misery" eclipsed 6 million streams and earned Michigander his first Triple A radio hit. In September 2020, Michigander's new era officially began with the release of "Let Down" and the folk-tinged companion track "48." Along the way, Singer and his band have performed alongside Mt Joy, Hippo Campus, Silversun Pickups and Tokyo Police Club and graced the stages of festivals with The National, Foster The People, Moon Taxi and alt-j. For the now Detroit-based multi-talent, Everything Will Be OK Eventually marks the next chapter in his growing career.