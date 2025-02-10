METAMOON Debuts In Dubai With A Lineup Celebrating Asian Pop Culture

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MetaMoon is making its debut in the United Arab Emirates on February 15, 2025 at the Al Wasl Plaza – Expo City Dubai.

The evening will be headlined by K-pop superstars Henry Lau and Lee Young Ji, and include rising Japanese-American pop singer-songwriter mikah, Red Bull Dance Your Style champion MT Pop from Vietnam, DJ Poon from New York City, and hosted by rapper and comedian MC Jin.

Promoted and produced by Live Nation Middle East, MetaMoon in Dubai will be the debut performance in the region for all of the artists in the lineup and plants the flag for MetaMoon in its first market outside of the U.S, three years after its debut in New York City. With over 67 million combined social media followers across all global and Chinese social media platforms, the inaugural lineup brings together some of the most popular artists across different genres.

“Our partnership with Live Nation Middle East to bring MetaMoon to Dubai signifies our commitment to introducing Asian artists and pop culture to new fans while giving existing fans a chance to see their favorite artists live,” said Grace Chen, founder of MetaMoon. “We are excited to be debuting an incredible lineup of Asian talent for their first appearances ever in the region and for what will be an entertaining evening for fans.”

“Live Nation Middle East is proud to partner with MetaMoon to bring this unique celebration of Asian pop culture to Dubai. The UAE is a vibrant and diverse region, and this event is a perfect reflection of the incredible cultural exchange we aim to foster through music and entertainment,” said James Craven, President of Live Nation Middle East. “We are thrilled to debut such an exceptional lineup of talent, and we look forward to creating unforgettable memories for fans in the Middle East.”

With a growing Asian diaspora in the Middle East and the increased interest in Asian pop culture in the region, MetaMoon in Dubai celebrates Asian artists, culture and fans while embracing the diverse communities in the U.A.E. MetaMoon aims to bring a full fan experience to audiences in the Middle East in the coming years as it continues its mission to bridge cultures through the global language of music.

Tickets for MetaMoon in Dubai are on now, only at www.livenation.me and www.ticketmaster.ae.

For more information, please visit www.metamoonfest.com.

