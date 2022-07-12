MAX Announces Dates for 2022 North American Headline Tour

Gearing up for a momentous return to the road, global pop star MAX reveals the dates for his 2022 North American Headline Tour this fall. The seven-week jaunt kicks off on October 17 in Santa Ana, CA at The Observatory and visits major markets coast-to-coast, including a stop at LA's The Wiltern on October 28 and a two-night stand in his hometown of New York, NY at Irving Plaza on November 25-26.

Artist presale begins on Wednesday, July 13 at 12pm local, with general on-sale kicking off Friday, July 15 at 10am local time. Support comes from Sara Kays and VINCINT on select dates with other special guests to be announced. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below, and get tickets and VIP packages here.

Be sure to catch MAX on this tour as he promises to deliver a nightly spectacle on par with his reputation for unforgettable show-stopping performances.

Next up, MAX shares a new single entitled "WASABI" due out on July 22. Pre-order/Pre-save-HERE. "WASABI" serves as the follow-up to last year's Gold-certified "Butterflies," with Ali Gatie, and this summer's release "GUCCI BAG," which Teen Vogue named among the "7 Best New Songs This Week" and urged, "'GUCCI BAG' deserves to be blasted at full volume when you're feeling your flyest." V Magazine touted it as one "of the biggest and best releases of the week" and declared, "'GUCCI BAG' is as smooth and groovy as it gets." PAPER put it best, "'GUCCI BAG,' by rising pop breakout MAX, is ebullient and instantly memorable-reminiscent of Justin Timberlake and other smooth pop kings."

TOUR DATES

10/17 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory OC*

10/19 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades*

10/21 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

10/22 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox*

10/23 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre*

10/27 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues*

10/28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern*

10/29 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore*

11/1 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom*

11/2 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theatre*

11/4 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot*

11/5 - Denver, CO - Summit Denver*

11/8 - Dallas, TX - - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall*

11/9 - Austin, TX - - Empire Garage & Control Room*

11/10 - Houston, TX - House of Blues*

11/15 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - REVOLUTION Live*

11/17 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live*

11/19 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum*

11/20 - San Diego, CA - Wonderfront Music Festival

11/25 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza^

11/26 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza^

11/27 - Boston, MA - Royale^

11/29 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground^

12/2 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues^

12/5 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl^

12/7 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater^

12/8 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation^

12/9 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall^

12/11 - Chicago, IL - - House of Blues^

12/12 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall^



* Support from Sara Kays

^Support from VINCINT