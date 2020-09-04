MANDOLIN ORANGE Confirm Drive-In Concert at Maggie Valley Festival Grounds

The concert is Friday, October 2nd.

The Grey Eagle and Worthwhile Sounds continue their drive-in endeavors with a special performance from celebrated folk duo Mandolin Orange on Friday, October 2. Taking place at Maggie Valley Festival Grounds, the Billboard-topping outfit will join previously announced bluegrass heroes Sam Bush Band (September 20) and Del McCoury Band (October 3) for a series of socially-distanced concerts co-presented by the Asheville power combo.



With deep roots in the southeast, Mandolin Orange are pleased to announce a rare show in their home state of North Carolina in conjunction with the pre order of a limited edition LP: Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theatre. In tribute to their last tour before the pandemic-induced live music standstill, the pair will release a physical run of vinyl and CDs, available for purchase exclusively on Bandcamp. Keeping with the homegrown theme, the record will be among the first to be pressed at Asheville, NC's new Citizen Vinyl manufacturing facility. For more information, visit www.mandolinorange.com.



Advance tickets for The Grey Eagle & Worthwhile Sounds Present: Mandolin Orange are on sale now, with limited parking available and a maximum vehicle occupancy of six guests. RVs, camper vans, and Sprinters are prohibited. Only vehicles with no more than four wheels and clearance of under eight feet will be allowed on site. An HD screen will be included side-stage for a heightened viewing experience, and audio from the show will be broadcasted live via an FM transmitter. Patrons may choose to enjoy the show from the comfort of their cars, or the designated individual viewing areas outside of their vehicles. For more information and to stay up to date on future drive-in show announcements, visit www.thegreyeagle.com.

View More Music Stories Related Articles