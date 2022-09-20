MAGDALENA BAY Share New Single 'Unconditional'

Los Angeles-based electro indie-pop duo Magdalena Bay-a.k.a. Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin-recently announced a deluxe reissue of their breakout debut album Mercurial World, out September 23 on Luminelle Recordings.

They have since released Danny L Harle's remix of "Chaeri," their own remix of Soccer Mommy's "Shotgun," and their first new single of 2022 with "All You Do." Today they share another new track entitled "Unconditional," alongside an amazing, self-directed video.

"We think of 'Unconditional' as 'Secrets' weird little cousin. Just like 'All You Do,' we loved it when we made it but it didn't quite fit the flow of Mercurial World," explain Magdalena Bay. As for the accompanying visual, they say: "This video is our dream birthday party, and you're all invited."

Magdalena Bay recently announced a Fall headline tour throughout the U.S., which kicks off later this month. Following festival performances at Pitchfork, Primavera and This Ain't No Picnic, the band will also play Austin City Limits, Second Sky and Falls Festival in Australia later this year. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets HERE. For a taste of what's to come on the band's forthcoming tour dates, check out Magdalena Bay's live video performance of "Secrets (Your Fire)" below.

Mercurial World Deluxe will be released on September 23rd via Luminelle Recordings. Alongside the digital release, there will be a limited run of the Deluxe Edition Mercury Colored Double Vinyl (Ltd. to 1500), including a double-sided poster. Digital pre-order HERE and physical pre-order HERE.

One of the most irresistible, refreshing and exciting pop records of 2021 gets reimagined on Mercurial World Deluxe. The album was entirely written, produced, performed, mixed and mastered by Magdalena Bay, and now features some new songs, remixes, alternative versions of album tracks, orchestral arrangements and some surprises for fans. After quietly listening in and collecting voicemails from last year's Secrets hotline, the band is finally sharing new information about the secrets sprinkled throughout the tracklisting:

"The Deluxe is a mish mosh of sorts, an amalgamation of new songs that didn't originally fit the flow of Mercurial World, of reimagined versions of existing album tracks by us and some talented remixers, plus fan messages. We've gotten hundreds of voice messages from fans since setting up our Secrets hotline last year. We've been quietly collecting and listening to these secrets... not in a creepy way but because we knew we wanted to use them in some way, but weren't sure how to. When we started working on the Deluxe, we wanted it to flow like the original album did. The voicemails happened to work perfectly to tie together all the different elements of the record. We've brought our listeners into our world and love how their voices give the album new stories and meaning."

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

9/28/2022: Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

9/30/2022: Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

10/1/2022: Eugene, OR - W.O.W Hall

10/2/2022: Arcata, CA - Arcata Theatre Lounge

10/4/2022: Santa Cruz, CA - The Atrium (at the Catalyst)

10/6/2022: Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

10/7/2022: Santa Fe, MN - Meow Wolf

10/9/2022: Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/11/2022: Houston, TX - White Oak Downstairs

10/12/2022: Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co.

10/13/2022: Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

10/16/2022: Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/28/2022: San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

10/29/2022: Oakland, CA - Second Sky

11/1/2022: Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

11/2/2022: Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

11/4/2022: Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

11/5/2022: Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

11/6/2022: Madison, WI- Majestic Theatre

11/8/2022: Detroit, MI - El Club

11/9/2022: Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

11/10/2022: Montreal, QC - SAT

11/12/2022: Boston, MA - Royale

11/15/2022: New York, NY - Webster Hall

11/18/2022: Washington, DC - 930 Club

11/19/2022: Nashville, TN - Basement East

11/20/2022: Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

11/22/2022: Orlando, FL - The Beacham Theatre

11/26/2022: Miami, FL - Art With Me Festival

12/31/22: Melbourne, VIC - Falls Festival

1/2/23: Byron Bay, NSW - Falls Festival

1/5/23: Sydney, NSW - Oxford Arts Factory

1/7/23: Fremantle, WA - Falls Festival