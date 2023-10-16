M83 Shares Previously Unreleased 'Hurry Up, We're Dreaming' Track 'Mirror'

Fast forward to the current day, and “Mirror” has proven an exuberant closer to the electric, cathartic live sets on the Fantasy tour throughout the year. 

By: Oct. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 2 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things' Photo 3 Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things'
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date Photo 4 THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date

M83 Shares Previously Unreleased 'Hurry Up, We're Dreaming' Track 'Mirror'

With another successful North American tour wrapped up over the weekend in support of his latest album Fantasy, today M83, aka Anthony Gonzalez, has made available fan favorite deep-cut “Mirror,” from his beloved 2011 album Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming. Upon the original release of Hurry Up, “Mirror” was a hidden track found only as a secret download in the packaging of the CD, and later released as a record store day 7”.

Fast forward to the current day, and “Mirror” has proven an exuberant closer to the electric, cathartic live sets on the Fantasy tour throughout the year. 

Speaking about the release of the track to Billboard earlier this month, Gonzalez said: "it’s a track that never came out digitally and we close our shows with that song. The response of the audience has been great so far, and it’s an unknown song that deserves to be properly released in my opinion."

For Gonzalez, Fantasy's direction and aesthetic was immediately clear. "I wanted this record to be very impactful live," he says. "The idea was to come back with something closer to the energy of ‘Before The Dawn Heals Us’. The combination of guitars and synths is always in my music, but it’s maybe more present on this new record than on the previous ones."

Reserved in nature, Gonzalez also sought to continue a trend that has become more prominent in his recent albums. "I wanted to be more present lyrically and vocally even if that was daunting at first," he states. "I thought if I could achieve that, this album will be more personal than those that came before."

Fantasy, M83’s 9th studio album, proves a towering sensory delight and marks his most personal album to date, an alternate world that Gonzalez has created as an escape from the disconnected world we live in today. 

Sonically expansive yet tenderly intimate, Gonzalez harnesses a juxtaposition of the unreachable and the omnipresent in a way that leaves the listener feeling unabashedly, heart-blazingly alive. 

M83 is the musical vision of French multi-instrumentalist Anthony Gonzalez. Over the span of two decades, he has firmly established himself as an artist whose work transcends mere escapism in favor of full-on worldbuilding. Whether it be via his celebrated studio albums, film soundtracks, or compositions for stage productions, Gonzalez has proven that nothing surpasses his ability to perfectly encapsulate a specific time, emotion, or sense of place.

Initially sparked to inspiration from shoegaze, Gonzalez’ body of work spans and blurs multiple genres and realms, from the synth-laden dream-pop found on Saturdays = Youth to the ambient soundscapes of Before The Dawn Heals Us. He has seen grandiose global success with the Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming, that features explosive hit single “Midnight City”, and has performed sold out tours around the world.

His career has also flourished in the film world, where he has soundtracked the silver screen for films like French director Gilles Marchand's 2011 ‘Black Heaven’, 'Oblivion,' Tom Cruise's sci-fi flick, his brother's films 'Knife & Heart' (starring Vanessa Paradis **** The Guardian) and 'You And The Night’, as well as soundtracking Cirque Du Soleil's VOLTA.

photo credit: Anouck Bertin


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
ENHYPEN to Release Fifth Mini Album Orange Blood In November Photo
ENHYPEN to Release Fifth Mini Album 'Orange Blood' In November

Ahead of the announcement, ENHYPEN surprised fans with a logo trailer for ORANGE BLOOD. Released on their official social media channels, the trailer begins with a solar eclipse, gradually unveiling the album’s title as the sun grows brighter. The cryptic message in the clip that reads ‘YOU AND I ARE CONNECTED THROUGH “BLOOD.”

2
Sam Hunt Announces Arena Headlining OUTSKIRTS TOUR 2024 Photo
Sam Hunt Announces Arena Headlining OUTSKIRTS TOUR 2024

The five-time Grammy nominee and Diamond-selling Hunt sets course for his arena headlining tour with a Feb. 22 kickoff in Grand Rapids, plus stops in Louisville, Nashville, Milwaukee, Green Bay, and more. Special guests include multi-Platinum-selling country artist Brett Young and fellow Georgia-native Lily Rose.

3
Rachel Zeglers The Hanging Tree From THE HUNGER GAMES Will Sets Release Photo
Rachel Zegler's 'The Hanging Tree' From THE HUNGER GAMES Will Sets Release

In the upcoming film, audiences will witness the origin of the song, when Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) sings it for the first time. “The Hanging Tree” is then passed down through generations, where fans most notably remember Katniss Everdeen singing it during Mockingjay - Part 1.

4
Photos: Madonna Kicks Off THE CELEBRATION TOUR in London Photo
Photos: Madonna Kicks Off THE CELEBRATION TOUR in London

After months of anticipation and buzz, cultural trailblazer Madonna has kicked off her massive The Celebration World Tour with the first of six sold-out shows in London, at The O2. Check out photos from the performance here!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Janet Jackson to Headline World AIDS Day Event in HoustonJanet Jackson to Headline World AIDS Day Event in Houston
Holly Humberstone Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Paint My Bedroom Black'Holly Humberstone Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Paint My Bedroom Black'
Brandi Carlile Named Out Magazine's 'Icon of the Year'; Featured on the Cover of Their Annual OUT100 IssueBrandi Carlile Named Out Magazine's 'Icon of the Year'; Featured on the Cover of Their Annual OUT100 Issue
P!NK to Release 'TRUSTFALL' Deluxe Album With New Live Tracks & Sting, Brandi Carlile CollaborationsP!NK to Release 'TRUSTFALL' Deluxe Album With New Live Tracks & Sting, Brandi Carlile Collaborations

Videos

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love' Video
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central DAPHNE
SOME LIKE IT HOT
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE