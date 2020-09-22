M For Montreal Goes Digital For 2020, Announces Virtual Performance By Mac DeMarco

Slated to run from November 18th to 20th.

Today, M for Montreal has publicly unveiled its plans for 2020. Slated to run from November 18th to 20th, the annual multi-day event has been reworked to accommodate the new global normal via virtual concerts and other programming designed for socially distanced digital engagement. For its first virtual concert, scheduled for on November 20th at 7 pm, M for Montreal will be featuring an exclusive performance from multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Mac DeMarco.

DeMarco performed at M for Montreal in 2012 and 2013 debuting his fifth album, Here Comes the Cowboy in 2019, where it quickly rose to 10th place on the American Billboard Top 200 Chart. This unique, not to be missed event will be broadcast on lepointdevente.com. Tickets are $20 (taxes and fees included) and free for PRO Badge holders (limited capacity, by RSVP only).



Regardless of COVID, M for Montreal's proposal is evolving and adapting. But the principle remains the same: to bring together music professionals from around the world to showcase the best of the music scene here and abroad, be it the current sensations or those of tomorrow.

On a platform designed in collaboration with PairConnex, M For Montreal 2020 will showcase three days of non-stop programming and networking. More than 200 delegates will gather from across the globe to discuss the unprecedented present and future of the industry. The 12 artists from the Official Selection taking part in the showcases will be announced shortly.

