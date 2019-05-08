Lyric Video Released For Single, IF I WAS A HOUSE by New York Country Artist Ken Wilber

New York Country music artist, Ken Wilber, released a lyric video to accompany the dynamic new single "If I Was A House,"written by Sonny LeMaire and Bryan Keith Burns. Watch the video below!



"I knew that this song was special when I heard the Demo. When we cut this song at Ocean Way Studios, Nashville the song really took on a life of its own. When Michael Spriggs kicked off his acoustic guitar intro for the first time I was mesmerized. "If I was a House" is an anthem celebrating America, our family and our simple roots," relates Ken Wilber. "This song really resonates with me as it celebrates rural America and all of the hardworking people who live there. This song is for the farmers and the truck drivers, school teachers, military, law enforcement and emergency personnel. This song is truly about everything that is happening behind the scenes to keep America running. The production on this song is really spot on, from the guitars, keyboards, drums and finally the wonderful harmony vocals, everyone did their part to make something special."



"As a brand new artist fresh to Nashville and this being his second release, Ken Wilber, is quickly mastering his craft with strength, a wealth of talent and 100% honest enthusiasm," stated Tony Cottrill, Producer at Lonely Dog Productions. "Award Winning Songwriter and Producer, Sonny Lemaire; beyond the shadow of a doubt, brought the production vision to this one. Ken is a pleasure to work with, a true entertainer and "If I Was A House" will quickly put Ken Wilber on the map!"

Watch the video here:





Listen and purchase "If I Was A House" here. All of Ken's music is available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music and download on Google Play, Amazon Musicand iTunes.



Stay current with Ken Wilber on his website www.kenwilbercountry.com on social media platforms Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



About Ken Wilber:

Ken Wilber was born in Oneonta, NY on October 29th, 1980. His earliest musical influences were Conway Twitty, Merle Haggard, George Jones and Johnny Cash. His family remembers him at a young age staring at the records as they played, trying to understand the music he heard. Ken learned to sing by trying to emulate the people he heard on the recordings and would keep at it, until he could copy every little inflection of the vocal performance. In high school Ken discovered his second love, theater. He made his theatrical debut at the age of 14 in a high school production of "Fame." The band Fly By Nite was formed with Ken as lead singer where they played locally every weekend at a local watering hole called "Babcs." Fly by Nite played together for a little over ten years, before dissolving in 2012. Ken Also sang with the southern rock Group J.D. Mistress. Ken was brought in by guitar player Rich Rogers. He played with them for about six months, where they played several dates locally and had the opportunity to open for Molly Hatchet and Blackfoot in Albany, NY. After Fly By Nite dissolved, Ken and Kerry Fallot set out to begin writing and arranging music for Ken's first album "Rollin' My Own," and the album was completed in 2017.Ken had the opportunity to play country music Legend Hank Williams in a local theatrical production of "Hank Williams: Lost Highway." Tony Cottrill mastered the first project and shortly after the mastering was completed, Tony contacted Ken to come to Nashville to record a demo session for Sonny LeMaire of Exile fame. As a result of the demo sessions, Ken decided to record his second album in Nashville in October of 2018. New music to be released soon, recorded in Nashville, TN at Ocean Way studio and produced by Tony Cottrill and Sonny LeMaire.





