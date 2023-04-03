Lyle Lovett and His Large Band Confirm Summer 2023 Tour Dates
General on-sale begins April 7 at 10am local time.
Four-time Grammy-winning singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett confirms new nationwide summer tour dates with his renowned Large Band. General on-sale begins April 7 at 10am local time, visit here. See below for full routing.
An Evening with Lyle Lovett and His Large Band will feature an arrangement of Lovett standards, as well as songs from his critically acclaimed album 12th of June. Watch the band perform on PBS' "Austin City Limits" last fall.
12th of June was released last year on Verve Records. Produced by Chuck Ainlay and Lovett, the album features a mix of new originals, standards by Nat King Cole and Dave Frishberg, and a Horace Silver instrumental, representing Lovett's dynamic live performances with his Large Band.
Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the new album continues to highlight Lovett's ability to fuse elements of jazz, country, western swing, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. Of the album, The Wall Street Journal hails, "Few artists can bring all of these moods and sounds into one place and put a personal stamp on them all; Lyle Lovett does that."
Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Whether touring with his Acoustic Group or his Large Band, Lovett's live performances show not only the breadth of this Texas legend's deep talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians in popular music.
Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lovett has evolved into one of music's most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades, besides four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association's inaugural Trailblazer Award, was named Texas State Musician and is a member of both the Texas Heritage Songwriters' Association Hall of Fame and the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame.
LYLE LOVETT AND HIS LARGE BAND LIVE
June 16-Newport, KY-MegaCorp Pavilion
June 17-Evansville, IN-Victory Theatre
June 18-Chicago, IL-Chicago Theatre
June 20-Nashville, IN-Brown Country Music Center
June 22-Rochester Hills, MI-Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
June 23-Peoria, IL-Peoria Civic Center Theater
June 24-Milwaukee, WI-Summerfest*
June 25-Iowa City, IA-Hancher Auditorium
June 27-Aspen, CO-Belly Up Aspen
June 28-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 29-Beaver Creek, CO-Vilar Performing Arts Center
June 30-Grand Junction, CO-Avalon Theatre
July 1-Sandy, UT-Sandy Amphitheater
July 3-Solana Beach, CA-Belly Up Tavern
July 5-San Juan Capistrano, CA-The Coach House
July 6-Beverly Hills, CA-Saban Theater
July 7-Ojai, CA-Libbey Bowl*
July 11-Napa, CA-Uptown Theatre Napa
July 12-Redding, CA-Redding Civic Auditorium
July 14-Bend, OR-Hayden Homes Amphitheater
July 15-Forest Grove, OR-McMenamins Grand Lodge
July 16-Woodinville, WA-Chateau Ste. Michelle*
July 18-West Kelowna, BC-Mission Hill Winery
July 22-Bonner, MT-KettleHouse Amphitheater
July 23-Billings, MT-Downtown Billings
July 26-Huber Heights, OH-Rose Music Center at The Heights
July 27-Pittsburgh, PA-Stage AE
July 28-Lancaster, PA-American Music Theatre
July 29-Providence, RI-Veterans Memorial Auditorium
July 30-Hammondsport, NY-The Pavilion at Point of the Bluff Vineyards*
August 2-Plymouth, MA-Plymouth Memorial Hall
August 3-Lowell, MA-Boarding House Park
August 4-New Brunswick, NJ-Stage Theatre
August 5-Vienna, VA-Wolf Trap-Filene Center*
August 6-Charlottesville, VA-The Paramount Theater
August 8-Richmond, VA-Dominion Energy Center
August 9-Durham, NC-Durham Performing Arts Center
August 10-Charlotte, NC-Knight Theater
August 11-Charleston, SC-Charleston Gaillard Center
August 12-Atlanta, GA-Atlanta Symphony Hall
August 14-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium
August 15-Knoxville, TN-Tennessee Theater
*On sale now