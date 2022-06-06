Lydia Luce Releases New Single 'Matter of Time'

It's no secret that an artist's surroundings directly influence their output, but in the case of Lydia Luce's new single "Matter of Time," it isn't so much about the beautiful nature in which the song was written.

Moreso, Luce's ethereal tune focuses on what might become of her Eden with the upward trend of wildfires and climate change. Written during her time as an artist in residence on Orcas Island off the coast of Washington-only a couple of months after a series of devastating heatwaves in the Pacific Northwest-it was greatly apparent to Luce that her refuge was threatened.

"I was on this incredibly beautiful island immersed in nature thinking about the effect of climate change in that area. In that moment, I was grateful to be able to be there and experience the beauty," she says, recounting the genesis of "Matter of Time." "I tried to stay present and really absorb it all because every year we are seeing changes to our world."

"I want to stay in the light, because I know it's a matter of time," she sings.

Today, The East Nashvillian premiered Luce's stunning music video accompaniment of "Matter of Time." Filmed by Jason Lee Denton and Aliegh Shields, the video finds Luce performing her song amongst a very similar habitat to that which inspired it, bathed in the shadows of fronds and vines. Fans can watch the video for "Matter of Time," check out previously-released singles "Cosmic Flower," "Yellow Dawn," and "Vow," and pre-order or pre-save Garden Songs ahead of its June 24th release right here.

Writing in such a picturesque setting helped Luce focus her attention on the world around her-quite literally in the case of the EP's first song, "Matter of Time." The summer before Luce landed on Orcas Island, the northwest suffered two brutal heat waves, and the extreme weather killed dozens.

It got Luce thinking about the cognitive dissonance of wanting to be present in this remarkable place while grappling with how the same area was deadly to so many during a bout of extreme weather. For a woman who grew up by the ocean, the mountainous water vistas reminded her of her smallness. It also helped to shrink her anxieties and ego down to a manageable enough size to not get in the way of simply writing a song.

Luce turned to her impending wedding for "Vow," which is the tale of the next step in a relationship that had been turbulent. The song lands on a moment of looking forward, Luce explains, to "what we've built together and all of our hard work in our relationship and also getting to be present and enjoy where we're at." Another love is at the heart of "Air Castle"-that of Luce's great grandparents. Her father shared a book of their love letters, written between 1909 and 1920, while he was in California and she was in Georgia. The song captures how important it can be to feel like someone is in your corner, seeing the best of you and rooting for your triumph.

The EP ends with the beautiful "Yellow Dawn," summing up the feeling that propelled the writing and creation of Garden Songs. Persistence, in love and living, is a choice Luce continues to make, and the fruits of her carrying-on are on full display through this gorgeous musical window into her life.

Watch the new music video here: