Luxembourg Signal Share Video for Their Single '2:22'

A blast of dreampop perfection.

Dreampop and shoegaze indie super group The Luxembourg Signal brighten up this Tuesday afternoon with the debut of their video for the recent single '2:22", a blast of dreampop perfection that comes in makes a statement then stops quickly leaving you wanting even more. The super sweet folks at the UK's main site for indiepop and twee pop For the Rabbits debuted the video earlier today.



With the release of their self-titled debut album on Shelflife Records in 2014, The Luxembourg Signal quickly attracted a loyal following among fans of dream pop/indie pop music, and received enthusiastic reviews for their pop sensibilities, angelic vocals and lush soundscapes.



Their follow-up LP, Blue Field (Shelflife) released in 2017, garnered even more praise and revealed a bolder, darker and more developed sound with its expanded seven-member lineup of Beth Arzy & Betsy Moyer (vocals), Johnny Joyner (guitars), Brian Espinosa (drums), Ginny Pitchford (keyboards), Daniel Kumiega (bass) and Kelly Davis (guitars).



Now, for their third LP, the transatlantic group based in London, Los Angeles and San Diego, once again returned to the studio with engineer Mark Rains and have produced the highly anticipated The Long Now (Shelflife/Spinout Nuggets), a 10 song album that imagines a blurred horizon that lies between light and dark, and the fleeting nature of all that we hold.



"The Long Now" (phrase coined by Brian Eno) refers to a long-term way of perceiving time. As an alternative to the accelerated way that we experience our lives, it allows us to make sense of our brief but tumultuous time here, by understanding our place in a much larger timeline as history plays out.



The LP echoes these concepts in tracks like the jangly and upbeat 'The Morning After' which evokes the optimism of sunrise at dawn while the dynamic and gritty '2:22' conveys the paralysis of being confined in a digital world. 'Lost Hearts' and 'Mourning Moon' reveal vague and simple lyrics that bring up memories that are anything but vague and simple -- From fundamental disagreements with a mate over a history that cannot be rewritten, to the very moment of the loss of a loved one.



While the past two albums included guests such as Dale Crover (Melvins) on drums, and Bobby Wratten (Trembling Blue Stars, Field Mice) on vocals, David Klotz (Fonda, Dream System 8) returns to sing co- lead on the spirited 'Cut the Bridle.'



The Long Now will be released on vinyl, CD and digital formats October 23rd 2020 on Shelflife (North America) and Spinout Nuggets (UK/Europe).

Watch the video here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles