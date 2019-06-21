Lupe Fiasco Releases RUN GAME Video

Today, 1st & 15th Entertainment announced "Chill's Spotlight" and released the project's lead single "Run Game" by Lupe Fiasco. Curated by 1st & 15th co-founder Charles "Chill" Patton, "Chill's Spotlight" is a playlist of some of the label's previously unreleased tracks that are finally being released to the world. A video for "Run Game" was just released, with Complex saying "the clip finds a teenage Lupe surrogate gaining an intriguing, but ultimately horrifying, glimpse of future rap stardom."

Watch the Video for "Run Game" here:

"We recorded this single back when I was just starting out," says Fiasco. "Chill was heavily involved in the early days of my career, and I'm glad he's highlighting it with this new project."

"I first started working with Lupe when he was about 17, I had just gotten off the Up in Smoke tour and he was hanging with some cats I knew" says Chill. "I heard Lu in the studio and it was some of the hottest s I ever heard. I immediately grabbed him and put him in some cyphers, and everything took off from there."

"We recorded 'Run Game' a little later," Chill continues. "Right now I'm working on some new projects, and whenever I work on something new I look back for inspiration. When I rediscovered this track, I knew we had to release it from the vault for the 'Chill's Spotlight' playlist. Each month we'll be dropping more tracks from Lupe and other F&F-affiliated artists as part of 'Chill's Spotlight,' so stay tuned for more dope music that hasn't been heard before."

"Run Game" is the first of many tracks on "Chill's Spotlight" to be released via 1st & 15th Entertainment / Thirty Tigers.





