Lulu Simon Releases Glistening New Single 'Strangers'

Budding pop singer-songwriter Lulu Simon is kicking cuffing season.

Budding pop singer-songwriter Lulu Simon is kicking cuffing season to the curb and saying hello to Single September in her newest release "Strangers." The song, inspired by her own experience overcoming a toxic relationship, glistens with her signature '80s synth-pop sparkle and is gorgeously paired with vulnerable yet witty lyricism. "I called it off. I fed your ego long enough to starve my own," she laments in the first verse. Lulu Simon's music is the epitome of 'sensitive pop' - the type of music that has you dancing alone in your bedroom, crying your face off while wiping away mascara-streaked tears. The new release builds on that sentiment, offering up 4 minutes of pure catharsis.

On "Strangers," Lulu recounts a past situationship where she slowly lost her identity trying to impress a love interest but finally broke off in a venture to find new confidence. She explains, "I wanted this guy to like me so I drove myself absolutely insane trying to fit into an environment that just ended up being so inhospitable to me and my sensitive ass. Eventually I had to admit to myself that I was becoming insecure and miserable when I'm not meant to be either of those things. I had to do major damage control and remove myself from the situation. I decided 'I don't want to be friends with you, I've never been just friends with you, I don't know how to be and I don't want to learn.'" She continues, "Lesson of the story is love yourself and don't settle, especially for something that is unhealthy for you or for someone who wants to change you."

Although Lulu Simon always had a secret dream of becoming a musician, the New York City-born and now LA&NY-based singer-songwriter never truly saw herself blossoming into the talent she is now. Growing up traveling the world with parents Paul Simon (Simon & Garfunkel) and Edie Brickell (Edie Brickell & New Bohemians), Lulu was submerged into the musical scene at a young age - taking up piano lessons, transitioning into guitar, and later developing a love for acoustic songwriting. After graduating from college and garnering inspiration from older brother Ade (aka Adrian Simon), Lulu decided it was time to go full throttle with her music.

In 2019 she brought her vision to life, independently releasing her self-titled debut EP. The collection included hits "How To Be Alone" and "Wasted" which she produced with Ade and Andy Seltzer (Chelsea Cutler, Maggie Rogers). On the latter Rolling Stone raved, "'Wasted' is candy-coated synth-bliss that feels nostalgic for recent pop history... Even in the face of heartache, the song screams out its message in bright pink and glittery gold." Lulu tells PEOPLE, "The sounds that I gravitate towards are very '80s synth-poppy, like so bright, and in your face... I saw [Carly Rae Jepsen and Kim Petras in concert] and it just makes me feel so good." She adds, "I wanted all of my songs to feel like songs to listen to in the car... One of my favorite things ever is to be in the car blasting such a fing bop ... those moments when you're like, this is such a perfect moment, and I never, I don't want this song to end." It's no surprise both tracks, impeccably crafted for your road trip mixtape, landed on Spotify's Pop Rising, Fresh Finds, and Fresh Finds: Pop playlists.

Describing her songwriting process as 'emotional recycling', Lulu delves her personal experiences into her music, therapeutically reconstructing her heartbreak into addictive melodies and sincere songwriting. Whether she's crooning about the toxic relationship in "Strangers" or the story behind break-up banger "Wasted," Lulu has consistently advocated for herself through her music, using it as a form of self-expression and empowerment. She has undoubtedly stepped out of her comfort zone, transforming into a wise and thoughtful rising artist. Grounded in her independence and complete with an ever-evolving sound, Lulu Simon has secured her spot as a pop-princess to be reckoned with.

Listen to "Strangers" here:

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

View More Music Stories Related Articles