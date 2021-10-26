Luke Wild Releases 'Pack a Punch' Single Off of New EP

Ahead of the release of his new EP Shoewbox this Friday, Luke Wild has shared another single, "Pack A Punch." Listen to the single below.

Earlier this month Luke released the indie-infused hop-hop "PIE (feat. Deb Never)." Following the release of his debut EP Sunburn Luke found himself collaborating with a number of artists. But it was his time in the studio with Deb Never that really had an impact. Luke co-produced and wrote her latest singles, "Sorry," and "Disassociate" and she returns the favor by way of the feature on "PIE."

The video was directed by directed and edited by Sean Matsuyama and it was picked up by the likes of Entertainment Tonight (who included it in their NMF alongside Brandi Carlile, Kane Brown, H.E.R., Meek Mill) Ghettoblaster and Aupium who noted, "The fruity, hop-hop track matches the playful tone of the visuals as we see the duo serving fun, looks, and destroyed pies."

The son of a pastor, Luke Christian Wild grew up a skateboarder in Tampa, FL. He began playing piano at five, guitar bass at 12, and performing in gospel bands at church (and then throughout the Southeast) during his teenage years. The now 25-year-old found his way to Los Angeles by way of Tennessee and Atlanta.

By the time he landed in California 3 years ago he already had a decade of experience in the studio producing and engineering recordings for local artists. That experience added another element to what was already percolating for Luke with regards to his own songwriting and the end result is an artistic vision that is all his own, one where he aims to be as expressive and free as possible.

Listen to the new single here:

Watch the PIE music video here: