Luke Combs to Release New Album on November 8

Luke Combs will release his highly anticipated new full-length album November 8 on River House Artists/Columbia Nashville. Additional details to be announced soon.

The new album is the follow up to the ACM, CMA, CMT and Billboard Music Award-winning artist's breakthrough double Platinum debut, This One's For You, which is currently #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart for the 44th non-consecutive week-the longest reign ever for a male artist and second longest for an artist overall following Shania Twain's Come On Over in 1997 (50 weeks). This One's For You is also the most-streamed country album of 2019 so far.

Additionally, in June of this year, Combs released The Prequel EP, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and whose five tracks all charted on Billboard's Hot Country Songs Top 25-a feat not accomplished by any artist in 60 years since Johnny Cash in 1959. The EP's release propelled Combs to the largest streaming week ever for a country artist with 73 million on-demand streams (week ending June 13).

Moreover, The Prequel's lead single, "Beer Never Broke My Heart," is #1 this week on both Billboard's Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts. This is Combs' sixth consecutive #1-a first on the Billboard Country Airplay chart-and his fastest rising single to date (13 weeks).

Combs will continue his massive, sold-out "Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour" this fall including newly confirmed stops at San Diego's Pechanga Arena, Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center, San Antonio's AT&T Center, Louisville's KFC Yum! Center, Los Angeles' Greek Theatre (two nights) and Nashville's Bridgestone Arena (two nights). See below for complete tour details.

Additional notable achievements and recognitions:

Recently inducted as the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry

Awarded CMT Performance of the Year at the 2019 CMT Music Awards for his CMT Crossroads performance of "Beautiful Crazy" with Leon Bridges

Awarded Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Awarded New Male Artist of the Year at the 2019 ACM Awards

Awarded Country Artist of the Year at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Awarded New Artist of the Year at the 52nd Annual CMA Awards

Nominated for Best New Artist at the 61st GRAMMY Awards

Recipient of a CMA Triple Play Award for writing three #1 songs in a 12-month period

First artist to simultaneously top all five Billboard country charts for multiple weeks: Top Country Albums, Hot Country Songs, Country Airplay, Country Streaming Songs and Country Digital Song Sales (dated March 9, March 30 and April 6)

LUKE COMBS' "BEER NEVER BROKE MY HEART TOUR"

September 26-Rogers, AR-Walmart AMP* (SOLD OUT)

September 27-Bloomington, IL-Grossinger Motors Arena*(SOLD OUT)

September 28-St. Paul, MN-Xcel Energy Center* (SOLD OUT)

October 3-Cape Girardeau, MO-Show Me Center† (SOLD OUT)

October 4-Kansas City, MO-Sprint Center† (SOLD OUT)

October 5-Des Moines, IA-Wells Fargo Arena† (SOLD OUT)

October 8-Winnipeg, MB-Bell MTS Place† (SOLD OUT)

October 10-Saskatoon, SK-SaskTel Center†(SOLD OUT)

October 11-Edmonton, AB-Rogers Place† (SOLD OUT)

October 12-Calgary, AB-The Scotiabank Saddledome† (SOLD OUT)

October 15-Missoula, MT-Adams Center† (SOLD OUT)

October 16-Bozeman, MT-Brick Breeden Fieldhouse† (SOLD OUT)

October 18-Portland, OR-Moda Center†(SOLD OUT)

October 19-Vancouver, BC-Rogers Arena† (SOLD OUT)

October 22-Los Angeles, CA-The Greek Theatre† (SOLD OUT)

October 23-Los Angeles, CA-The Greek Theatre† (SOLD OUT)

October 25-Fresno, CA-Save Mart Center†(SOLD OUT)

October 26-Sacramento, CA-Golden 1 Center† (SOLD OUT)

October 31-Nampa, ID-Ford Idaho Center† (SOLD OUT)

November 1-Spokane, WA-Spokane Arena† (SOLD OUT)

November 2-Tacoma, WA-Tacoma Dome†(SOLD OUT)

November 6-San Jose, CA-SAP Center at San Jose†

November 7-San Diego, CA-Pechanga Arena San Diego†(SOLD OUT)

November 8-Phoenix, AZ-Talking Stick Resort Arena† (SOLD OUT)

November 15-Indianapolis, IN-Bankers Life Fieldhouse†(SOLD OUT)

November 16-Cleveland, OH-Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse†(SOLD OUT)

November 21-Philadelphia, PA-Wells Fargo Center†(SOLD OUT)

November 22-Uncasville, CT-Mohegan Sun Arena† (SOLD OUT)

November 23-Pittsburgh, PA-PPG Paints Arena† (SOLD OUT)

December 5-Bossier City, LA-CenturyLink Center† (SOLD OUT)

December 6-Lubbock, TX-United Supermarkets Arena† (SOLD OUT)

December 7-San Antonio, TX-AT&T Center‡ (SOLD OUT)

December 11-Louisville, KY-KFC Yum! Center† (SOLD OUT)

December 12-Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena† (SOLD OUT)

December 13-Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena† (SOLD OUT)

*with The Cadillac Three and Jameson Rodgers

†with Morgan Wallen and Jameson Rodgers

‡with Flatland Calvary and Jameson Rodgers

LUKE COMBS' ADDITIONAL TOUR DATES

August 31-Snowmass Village, CO-Jazz Aspen Snowmass

September 17-Los Angeles, CA-All For The Hall

September 21-East Troy, WI-Alpine Valley Music Theatre

September 22-Cincinnati, OH-Outlaw Music Festival

June 4-7, 2020-Myrtle Beach, SC-Carolina Country Music Fest

June 13, 2020-Winsted, MN-Winstock Country Music Festival

June 20, 2020-North Lawrence, OH-The Country Fest

June 26, 2020-North Platte, NE-Nebraskaland Days

June 27, 2020-Topeka, KS-Heartland Stampede

Photo credit: David Bergman





