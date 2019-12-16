Luke Combs Wraps 2019 Tour with Two Sold-Out Shows at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena

ACM, CMA and CMT Award-winning artist Luke Combs wrapped his massive "Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour" this past weekend with two sold-out shows at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Following the landmark performances, The Tennessean declared Combs "country music's newest giant," while The Boot asserted, "Combs' Nashville concerts showed that his superstar trajectory is still only at its beginning." In addition to openers Morgan Wallen and Jameson Rodgers, the Nashville shows also featured special guest performances from Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban and Old Crow Medicine Show. In celebration of the tour, fans can now experience one of Combs' shows in its entirety, on-demand, in virtual reality through MelodyVR.

Adding to his monumental year, Combs will perform his latest #1 single "Even Though I'm Leaving" tomorrow night during the season finale of "The Voice" on NBC. "Even Though I'm Leaving" spent three weeks at the top of the charts and is Combs' seventh consecutive #1 single, extending his record-breaking streak at country radio.

The song comes from Combs' new album What You See Is What You Get, which debuted last month at #1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart as well as Billboard's Top Country Albums chart with 172,000 equivalent units sold and has already accumulated four weeks at #1. It is also a global #1 album, topping charts in Canada, Australia and the U.K. Out now via River House Artists/ Columbia Nashville (stream/purchase here), the record enjoyed the largest streaming week ever for a country album with 74 million on-demand streams. It also achieved the biggest first week of album streams ever for a country artist on Apple Music within the first two days of release and was the first country album ever to hit #1 on the platform's U.S. overall albums chart, while also setting a new global record for first-week streams for a country album at Spotify and the Amazon Music record for more first-week streams than any other country album debut.

Additionally, a new EP and short film, Luke Combs: The Writer's Cut, are now available exclusively via Apple Music and feature new renditions of Combs' songs "1, 2 Many" and "Reasons" as well as a cover of Johnny Cash's "Greystone Chapel." Stream HERE.

Produced by Scott Moffatt, What You See Is What You Get features 17 songs including the five tracks previously released via The Prequel EP earlier this summer. The EP debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart with all five tracks charting on Billboard's Hot Country Songs Top 25-a feat not accomplished by any artist in 60 years since Johnny Cash in 1959. Additionally, The Prequel's lead single, "Beer Never Broke My Heart," recently reached #1 on both Billboard's Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts.

In celebration of the release, Combs is set to headline his first ever stadium show at Appalachian State University's Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, NC on May 2, 2020. The sold-out stadium show is part of Combs' newly confirmed "What You See Is What You Get Tour." The 2020 run continues Combs' historic success on the road with all ten of the first concerts selling out immediately after going on-sale, including two record-breaking feats:

Lexington, KY's Rupp Arena sold-out in 12 minutes-breaking the record for the fastest sell-out in the venue's 43-year history (previously set by Paul McCartney)

University Park, PA's Bryce Jordan Center broke the venue's record for fastest single-show sell-out (previously held by Luke Bryan)

Continuing his historic year, Combs' double Platinum debut album This One's For You recently spent its 50th non-consecutive week at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart-tying the record for the longest reign atop the chart with Shania Twain's Come On Over in 1997. This One's For You is also the most-streamed country album of 2019 so far.

Additional notable achievements and recognitions:

Awarded Male Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year ("Beautiful Crazy") at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards

Recently inducted as the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry

Awarded CMT Performance of the Year at the 2019 CMT Music Awards for his CMT Crossroads performance of "Beautiful Crazy" with Leon Bridges

Awarded Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Awarded New Male Artist of the Year at the 2019 ACM Awards

Awarded Country Artist of the Year at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Awarded New Artist of the Year at the 52nd Annual CMA Awards

Nominated for Best New Artist at the 61st GRAMMY Awards

Recipient of a CMA Triple Play Award for writing three #1 songs in a 12-month period

First artist to simultaneously top all five Billboard country charts for multiple weeks: Top Country Albums, Hot Country Songs, Country Airplay, Country Streaming Songs and Country Digital Song Sales (dated March 9, March 30 and April 6)

WHAT YOU SEE IS WHAT YOU GET TRACK LIST

1. "Beer Never Broke My Heart"

2. "Refrigerator Door"

3. "Even Though I'm Leaving"

4. "Lovin' On You"

5. "Moon Over Mexico"

6. "1, 2 Many" featuring Brooks & Dunn

7. "Blue Collar Boys"

8. "New Everyday"

9. "Reasons"

10. "Every Little Bit Helps"

11. "Dear Today"

12. "What You See Is What You Get"

13. "Does To Me" featuring Eric Church

14. "Angels Workin' Overtime"

15. "All Over Again"

16. "Nothing Like You"

17. "Better Together"

Photo Credit: David Bergman





