Luke Combs Wins Entertainer of the Year and Album of the Year at 56th Annual CMA Awards

8x CMA Award-winner Luke Combs won two awards at last night's 56th Annual CMA Awards: Entertainer of the Year (for the second consecutive year) and Album of the Year for his acclaimed #1 record, Growin' Up. With the wins, Combs becomes the first artist in thirteen years to receive both awards in the same night. Combs also performed his latest #1 single, "The Kind of Love We Make," during the live awards broadcast. Watch the performance below.

The accolades add to another monumental year for Combs, who, in yet another unprecedented feat, immediately sold out his massive 2023 World Tour, including all 16 of the North American stadium dates. With 39 shows across 3 continents and 16 countries, the record-breaking run is the largest tour ever for a country artist.

The trek includes shows at Arlington, TX's AT&T Stadium, Nashville's Nissan Stadium and Foxborough's Gillette Stadium, as well as stops in Australia, New Zealand, U.K., Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, France and Belgium. See below for complete tour itinerary.

The World Tour follows the release of Combs' widely praised new album, Growin Up', which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart this past summer. The record features twelve tracks including Combs' current single, "Going, Going, Gone," which was recently sent to country radio and is rapidly rising.

A member of the Grand Ole Opry and a 8x CMA, 3x ACM, 3x Billboard Music Award-winner, Combs is in the midst of a record-setting and historic series of years. His previous release, What You See Ain't Always What You Get, debuted at #1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart as well as Billboard's Top Country Albums chart.

With the record Combs reached #1 on Rolling Stone's Top 200 Albums chart, Top 100 Songs chart and Artists 500 chart-the first country artist ever to lead all three charts in the same week and first to top the Artists 500. He also made history as the first artist ever to have their first two studio albums spend 25 weeks or more at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart-breaking Taylor Swift's previously held record at 24 weeks.

LUKE COMBS WORLD TOUR 2023

March 25, 2023-Arlington, TX-AT&T Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

April 1, 2023-Indianapolis, IN-Lucas Oil Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

April 15, 2023-Nashville, TN-Nissan Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

April 22, 2023-Detroit, MI-Ford Field* (SOLD OUT)

April 29, 2023-Pittsburgh, PA-Acrisure Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

May 6, 2023-Chicago, IL-Soldier Field* (SOLD OUT)

May 13, 2023-Minneapolis, MN-U.S. Bank Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

May 20, 2023-Boise, ID-Albertsons Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

May 27, 2023-Vancouver, BC-BC Place* (SOLD OUT)

June 3, 2023-Edmonton, AB-Commonwealth Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

June 10, 2023-Kansas City, MO-GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

June 17, 2023-St. Louis, MO-Busch Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 8, 2023-Tampa, FL-Raymond James Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 15, 2023-Charlotte, NC-Bank of America Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 22, 2023-Foxborough, MA-Gillette Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 29, 2023-Philadelphia, PA-Lincoln Financial Field* (SOLD OUT)

August 9, 2023-Auckland, New Zealand-Spark Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 11, 2023-Brisbane, Australia-Brisbane Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)

August 12, 2023-Brisbane, Australia-Brisbane Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)

August 16, 2023-Sydney, Australia-Qudos Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 17, 2023-Sydney, Australia-Qudos Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 19, 2023-Melbourne, Australia-Rod Laver Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 20, 2023-Melbourne, Australia-Rod Laver Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 23, 2023-Adelaide, Australia-Adelaide Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)

August 26, 2023-Perth, Australia-RAC Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

September 30, 2023-Oslo, Norway-Spektrum Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 1, 2023-Stockholm, Sweden-Avicii Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 4, 2023-Copenhagen, Denmark-Forum Black Box (SOLD OUT)

October 6, 2023-Hamburg, Germany-Barclays Arena

October 7, 2023-Amsterdam, Netherlands-AFAS Live (SOLD OUT)

October 8, 2023-Paris, France-La Cigale (SOLD OUT)

October 10, 2023-Zurich, Switzerland-The Hall

October 11, 2023-Brussels, Belgium-Ancienne Belgique (SOLD OUT)

October 13, 2023-Dublin, Ireland-3Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 14, 2023-Belfast, N. Ireland-SSE Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 16, 2023-Glasgow, Scotland-OVO Hydro Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 17, 2023-Manchester, England-AO Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 19, 2023-London, England-The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 20, 2023-London, England-The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)

*with special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb

+with special guests Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman