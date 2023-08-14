Luke Combs Releases New Live Version of 'Fast Car'

“Fast Car” is also currently #1 on the Hot AC chart for the second-consecutive week.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

Luke Combs Releases New Live Version of 'Fast Car'

Reigning 2x CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs’ new live version of Tracy Chapman’s GRAMMY Award-winning song, “Fast Car,” is out now. Listen to “Fast Car – Live”—recorded during Combs’ sold-out show at Minneapolis’ US Bank Stadium earlier this spring.

The release continues Combs’ successful run with the single as it was recently certified 2x Platinum (just 5 months since its release) and has garnered over 435 million global streams to date.

“Fast Car” is also currently #1 on the Hot AC chart for the second-consecutive week, #2 on Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100 chart and recently spent five consecutive weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart—Combs’16th consecutive #1 at country radio and yet another historic feat. With these achievements, “Fast Car” is the first song by a male solo artist to ever top both the Hot AC and Country Airplay charts.

Moreover, the single has remained in the top 3 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the past several weeks and is currently top 10 on the American Top 40 chart as well as #1 on the New Zealand Airplay chart and the Australian HOT 100 Radio Airplay chart. 

Released to critical acclaim, “Fast Car” has landed on several “Best of 2023” lists so far including the Los Angeles Times, Rolling Stone and Billboard, who praises, “stellar…‘Fast Car’ is a timeless, generation-bridging song, and Combs was the right artist to return it to the forefront of pop culture.”

Additionally, Rolling Stone declares, “a historic moment…Combs’ version is uniquely empathetic, powerfully honoring one of the greatest songs ever.” 

“Fast Car” is from Combs’ new album Gettin’ Old—a companion to his acclaimed 2022 record, Growin’ Up—which was released earlier this spring via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville (stream/purchase here).  

Known for his electric live shows, Combs is in the midst of his massive World Tour, which runs through this fall including upcoming sold-out shows in Australia and Europe. With 44 shows across 3 continents and 16 countries, the tour is the largest ever for a country artist and has broken records across the globe. See below for complete tour itinerary. 

LUKE COMBS WORLD TOUR 2023

August 16—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
August 17—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
August 19—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
August 20—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
August 23—Adelaide, Australia—Adelaide Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)
August 26—Perth, Australia—RAC Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
September 30—Oslo, Norway—Spektrum Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 1—Stockholm, Sweden—Avicii Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 4—Copenhagen, Denmark—Royal Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 6—Hamburg, Germany—Barclays Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 7—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live (SOLD OUT)
October 8—Paris, France—La Cigale (SOLD OUT)
October 10—Zurich, Switzerland—The Hall (SOLD OUT)
October 11—Brussels, Belgium—Ancienne Belgique (SOLD OUT)
October 13—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 14—Belfast, N. Ireland—SSE Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 16—Glasgow, Scotland—OVO Hydro Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 17—Manchester, England—AO Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 19—London, England—The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 20—London, England—The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT) 
+with special guests Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman



