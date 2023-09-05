Luke Combs Makes Billboard Country Airplay Chart History; First Artist Ever to Simultaneously Hold #1 and #2 Spots

Combs is the first person to do so without another billed artist since the chart launched in 1990.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

Luke Combs Makes Billboard Country Airplay Chart History; First Artist Ever to Simultaneously Hold #1 and #2 Spots

Reigning 2x CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs once again makes history this week as he currently holds the top two spots on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart—the first person to do so without another billed artist since the chart launched in 1990.

This achievement comes as Combs’ single, “Love You Anyway,” is #1 this week—his 17th consecutive #1, yet another unprecedented feat—while his version of Tracy Chapman’s Grammy Award-wining song, “Fast Car,” is currently #2, after topping the chart earlier this summer. “Love You Anyway” reaches #1 just four weeks after “Fast Car” topped the chart, the fastest return to the top of the chart for an artist with a different song. 

Combs has garnered massive success with “Fast Car” as it recently spent five consecutive weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart and also reached #1 on the Hot AC chart, the first song by a male solo artist to ever top both the Hot AC and Country charts. The song is also currently #2 on Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100 chart, was recently certified 2x Platinum and has garnered over 512 million global streams to date. 

This success at radio adds to a groundbreaking career for Combs, who will perform 25 U.S. stadium shows next year with his “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour.” Newly confirmed stops include two nights at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, Jacksonville’s EverBank Stadium, Santa Clara’s Levi’s® Stadium, Houston’s NRG Stadium and Phoenix’s State Farm Stadium among many others.

Special guests for the Friday night shows include Cody Jinks, The Avett Brothers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters and The Wilder Blue, while the Saturday shows will feature Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker and Colby Acuff. 

The 2024 dates follow Combs’ massive World Tour, which runs through this fall including upcoming sold-out shows across Europe. With 44 shows across 3 continents and 16 countries, the tour is the largest ever for a country artist and has broken records across the globe. See below for complete tour itinerary. 

Combs is currently celebrating the release of his new album, Gettin’ Old—a companion to his acclaimed 2022 record, Growin’ Up—which was released earlier this spring via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville.

Receiving critical acclaim, The New York Times praises, “…grounded in country, complete with fiddle fills, but it’s also pointed toward a wide pop audience” while Billboard proclaims, “his electrifying-yet-earthy voice soundtracking this time in his life as a husband, father and entertainer at the top of his game” and American Songwriter declares, “He’s a rock star at this point.”

Produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, Gettin’ Old is Combs’ fourth full-length album following Growin’ Up, 2019’s What You See is What You Get and This One’s For You. 

Additionally, Combs recently earned 22 new RIAA certifications including for his albums This One’s For You (6x Platinum), What You See Is What You Get (4x Platinum), Growin’ Up (Platinum) and Gettin’ Old (Gold), as well as for his songs “Hurricane” (9x Platinum), “When It Rains It Pours” (9x Platinum), “She Got The Best Of Me” (7x Platinum), “Beer Never Broke My Heart” (6x Platinum), “One Number Away” (5x Platinum), “The Kind of Love We Make” (3x Platinum), “Fast Car” (2x Platinum), “Doin’ This” (2x Platinum), “Houston, We Got A Problem” (2x Platinum), “Going, Going, Gone” (Platinum), “Love You Anyway” (Platinum), “Moon Over Mexico” (Platinum), “Brand New Man” (Platinum), “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old” (Gold), “5 Leaf Clover” (Gold), “Dear Today” (Gold), “Honky Tonk Highway” (Gold) and “This One’s For You” (Gold). 

A Grand Ole Opry-member and 8x CMA, 3x ACM, 3x Billboard Music Award-winner, Combs has also partnered with Opry Entertainment Group to open a massive multi-level entertainment complex in downtown Nashville, expected to open summer 2024. 

LUKE COMBS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

September 30—Oslo, Norway—Spektrum Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 1—Stockholm, Sweden—Avicii Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 4—Copenhagen, Denmark—Royal Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 6—Hamburg, Germany—Barclays Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 7—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live (SOLD OUT)
October 8—Paris, France—La Cigale (SOLD OUT)
October 10—Zurich, Switzerland—The Hall (SOLD OUT)
October 11—Brussels, Belgium—Ancienne Belgique (SOLD OUT)
October 13—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 14—Belfast, N. Ireland—SSE Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 16—Glasgow, Scotland—OVO Hydro Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 17—Manchester, England—AO Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 19—London, England—The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 20—London, England—The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT) 
April 12, 2024—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Field†
April 13, 2024—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Field‡
April 19, 2024—Buffalo, NY—Highmark Stadium+
April 20, 2024—Buffalo, NY—Highmark Stadium‡
April 27, 2024—University Park, PA—Beaver Stadium‡
May 3, 2024—Jacksonville, FL—EverBank Stadium§
May 4, 2024—Jacksonville, FL—EverBank Stadium~
May 10, 2024—San Antonio, TX—Alamodome§
May 11, 2024—San Antonio, TX—Alamodome‡
May 17, 2024—Santa Clara, CA—Levi’s® Stadium§
May 18, 2024—Santa Clara, CA—Levi’s® Stadium~
May 31, 2024—Phoenix, AZ—State Farm Stadium§
June 1, 2024—Phoenix, AZ—State Farm Stadium~
June 7, 2024—Salt Lake City, UT—Rice-Eccles Stadium§
June 8, 2024—Salt Lake City, UT—Rice-Eccles Stadium‡
June 14, 2024—Los Angeles, CA—SoFi Stadium+
June 15, 2024—Los Angeles, CA—SoFi Stadium~
July 14—Craven, Canada—Country Thunder Saskatchewan
July 19, 2024—East Rutherford, NJ—MetLife Stadium§
July 20, 2024—East Rutherford, NJ—MetLife Stadium‡
July 26, 2024—the Washington D.C. area (Landover, MD)—FedExField+
July 27, 2024—the Washington D.C. area (Landover, MD)—FedExField‡
August 2, 2024—Cincinnati, OH—Paycor Stadium§
August 3, 2024—Cincinnati, OH—Paycor Stadium‡
August 9, 2024—Houston, TX—NRG Stadium§
August 10, 2024—Houston, TX—NRG Stadium‡
†with special guests Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin and The Wilder Blue
‡with special guests Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker and Colby Acuff
+with special guests The Avett Brothers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters,
The Wilder Blue
§with special guests Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters,
The Wilder Blue
~with special guests Jordan Davis, TBA, Drew Parker, Colby Acuff

photo credit: Jeremy Cowart



