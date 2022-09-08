Luke Combs Confirms Massive 2023 World Tour

3 continents, 16 countries, 35 concerts. Country superstar and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs will embark on an unprecedented world tour in 2023.

The massive trek includes 16 stadiums across North America, including Arlington, TX's AT&T Stadium, Nashville's Nissan Stadium, Kansas City's GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and Foxborough's Gillette Stadium, as well as stops in Australia, New Zealand, U.K., Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, France and Belgium. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Tickets for the North American dates, which will feature special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalryand Brent Cobb, will be available for pre-sale starting next Wednesday, September 14 at 4:00pm local time through Ticketmaster Verified Fan, with general on-sale following Friday, September 16 at 10:00am local time. Combs' official fan club, The Bootleggers, will once again have early access to tickets through Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale starting next Wednesday, September 14 at 10:00am local time.

Citi is the official pre-sale credit card of the tour in the United States. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Thursday, September 15 at 10:00am local time through 10:00pm local time via Citi Entertainment. For complete details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Fans who are American Express® Cardmembers can also get Front Of The Line pre-sale access to tickets for the Canadian shows in Vancouver, BC and Edmonton, AB before the general public, starting Thursday, September 15 at 10:00am local through 10:00pm local at www.ticketmaster.ca/americanexpress.

Additionally, as the official wireless partner for the U.S. tour, T-Mobile customers will have exclusive access to incredible tickets at every U.S. tour stop, even sold-out shows. Customers can get their Reserved Tickets starting 30 days prior to each show at first-day prices, just another way T-Mobile thanks its customers simply for being customers. For more information, visit t-mobile.com/music.

General on-sale for the international concerts is also Friday, September 16 at 9:00am local time in Europe (except Paris at 10:00am local time) and 2:00pm local time in Australia and New Zealand, with The Bootleggers pre-sale starting Monday, September 12 at 9:00am local time (except Australia and New Zealand at 9:30am local time and Paris at 10:00am local time). Special guests on the Australian and New Zealand dates are Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman.

The upcoming tour is just the latest milestone in an already monumental career for Combs, whose acclaimed new album,Growin' Up, debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart this past June. Out now via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville (stream/purchase here), Growin' Up was produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton and is his third studio album following 2019's 3x Platinum What You See is What You Get and his 4x Platinum debut, This One's For You.

The record also features his current single, "The Kind of Love We Make," which debuted at #17 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart-the highest chart debut since January 2020-and is currently top 5 and rising. The single adds to a historic run at country radio for Combs, who recently achieved his record-breaking, thirteenth-consecutive #1 as his single, "Doin' This," reached the top of both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts.

A member of the Grand Ole Opry and a 6x CMA, 3x ACM, 3x Billboard Music Award-winner, Combs is in the midst of a record-setting and historic series of years. His previous release, What You See Ain't Always What You Get, debuted at #1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart as well as Billboard's Top Country Albums chart. With the record Combs reached #1 on Rolling Stone's Top 200 Albums chart, Top 100 Songs chart and Artists 500 chart-the first country artist ever to lead all three charts in the same week and first to top the Artists 500. He also made history as the first artist ever to have their first two studio albums spend 25 weeks or more at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart-breaking Taylor Swift's previously held record at 24 weeks.

LUKE COMBS WORLD TOUR 2023

On-sale next Friday, September 16

March 25, 2023-Arlington, TX-AT&T Stadium*

April 1, 2023-Indianapolis, IN-Lucas Oil Stadium*

April 15, 2023-Nashville, TN-Nissan Stadium*

April 22, 2023-Detroit, MI-Ford Field*

April 29, 2023-Pittsburgh, PA-Acrisure Stadium*

May 6, 2023-Chicago, IL-Soldier Field*

May 13, 2023-Minneapolis, MN-U.S. Bank Stadium*

May 20, 2023-Boise, ID-Albertsons Stadium*

May 27, 2023-Vancouver, BC-BC Place*

June 3, 2023-Edmonton, AB-Commonwealth Stadium*

June 10, 2023-Kansas City, MO-GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium*

June 17, 2023-St. Louis, MO-Busch Stadium*

July 8, 2023-Tampa, FL-Raymond James Stadium*

July 15, 2023-Charlotte, NC-Bank of America Stadium*

July 22, 2023-Foxborough, MA-Gillette Stadium*

July 29, 2023-Philadelphia, PA-Lincoln Financial Field*

August 9, 2023-Auckland, New Zealand-Spark Arena+

August 11, 2023-Brisbane, Australia-Brisbane Entertainment Centre+

August 16, 2023-Sydney, Australia-Qudos Bank Arena+

August 20, 2023-Melbourne, Australia-Rod Laver Arena+

August 23, 2023-Adelaide, Australia-Adelaide Entertainment Centre+

August 26, 2023-Perth, Australia-RAC Arena+

September 30, 2023-Oslo, Norway-Spektrum

October 1, 2023-Stockholm, Sweden-Annexet

October 4, 2023-Copenhagen, Denmark-Vega

October 6, 2023-Hamburg, Germany-Barclays Arena

October 7, 2023-Amsterdam, Netherlands-AFAS Live

October 8, 2023-Paris, France-La Cigale

October 10, 2023-Zurich, Switzerland-The Hall

October 11, 2023-Brussels, Belgium-Ancienne Belgique

October 13, 2023-Dublin, Ireland-3Arena

October 14, 2023-Belfast, N. Ireland-SSE Arena

October 16, 2023-Glasgow, Scotland-OVO Hydro Arena

October 17, 2023-Manchester, England-AO Arena

October 19, 2023-London, England-The O2 Arena

*with special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb

+with special guests Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman