Luke Combs Adds New Montreal, Edinburgh, and London Shows to 2026 Tour

Luke Combs has added three new shows to his “My Kinda Saturday Night Tour” next year: second nights at Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau (May 29) and Edinburgh’s Scottish Gas Murrayfield (July 24) as well as a third and final night at London’s Wembley Stadium (August 2).

The new dates come due to overwhelming demand after tickets went on-sale this past Friday, where nine shows immediately sold-out, including two nights at Wembley Stadium, two nights at Ireland’s Slane Castle, Green Bay’s Lambeau Field, Toronto’s Rogers Stadium, Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff ArenA and more.

Additional stops on the tour include Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, South Bend’s Notre Dame Stadium, Knoxville’s Neyland Stadium, Columbus’ Ohio Stadium, Paris’ Accor Arena and Sweden’s Ullevi. Special guests on the 2026 run include Dierks Bentley, The Script, The Teskey Brothers, Thomas Rhett, Ty Myers, Jake Worthington, Thelma & James and The Castellows.

Tickets for the three new shows are available for pre-sale starting Thursday, October 23 with general on-sale following Friday, October 24 at 10:00am local venue time. Combs’ official fan club, The Bootleggers, once again have early access to tickets through fan pre-sale starting October 21 at 10:00am local venue time. Sign up for The Bootleggers HERE for more info.

The tour adds to an already historic career for Combs, who recently became the highest RIAA certified country artist ever with 168 million units sold (surpassing Garth Brooks) and made history as the first country artist to headline both Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza. Earlier this year, Combs topped the bills at several other all-genre festivals including Austin City Limits, Newport Folk Festival and New Orleans JazzFest. Combs is also the first country artist with two songs earning a billion streams on Spotify and the first with four singles certified RIAA Diamond.

Additionally, Combs released The Prequel earlier this month, a new 3-song collection featuring “My Kinda Saturday Night,” “15 Minutes” and “Days Like These” (listen below) and is nominated for three awards at the 2025 CMA Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Single of the Year (“Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”).

A Grand Ole Opry member and 11x CMA, 4x ACM, 6x Billboard Music Award-winner from Asheville, NC, Combs recently collaborated with artists such as Post Malone (“Guy For That” + “Missin’ You Like This”), Bailey Zimmerman (“Backup Plan,” the 2025 SEC Network anthem), Jon Bellion (“WHY”) and Alex Warren (“Ordinary (Live at Lollapalooza)”), and partnered with Opry Entertainment Group to open Category 10—an entertainment complex in downtown Nashville. Combs also performed a duet of “Fast Car” with Tracy Chapman at the 66th Grammy Awards and joined forces with Eric Church, Billy Strings and James Taylor to headline “Concert for Carolina,” a special benefit show that raised over $24.5 million for Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

LUKE COMBS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, October 24 at 10:00am local time

October 23-25—Miramar Beach, FL—Bootleggers Bonfire

March 21—Las Vegas, NV—Allegiant Stadium* (LOW TICKETS)

April 4—Charlottesville, VA—Scott Stadium†

April 11—Ames, IA—Jack Trice Stadium† (LOW TICKETS)

April 18—South Bend, IN—Notre Dame Stadium† (LOW TICKETS)

April 25—Columbus, OH—Ohio Stadium†

May 2—Knoxville, TN—Neyland Stadium†

May 9—Norman, OK—Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium†

May 15—Green Bay, WI—Lambeau Field†

May 16—Green Bay, WI—Lambeau Field† (SOLD OUT)

May 29—Montreal, Quebec—Parc Jean-Drapeau†

May 30—Montreal, Quebec—Parc Jean-Drapeau† (SOLD OUT)

June 5—Toronto, Ontario—Rogers Stadium†

June 6—Toronto, Ontario—Rogers Stadium† (SOLD OUT)

July 4—Gothenburg, Sweden—Ullevi‡ (LOW TICKETS)

July 7—Paris, France—Accor Arena§ (LOW TICKETS)

July 11—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Johan Cruijff ArenA‡ (SOLD OUT)

July 18—Ireland—Slane Castle‡ (SOLD OUT)

July 19—Ireland—Slane Castle‡ (SOLD OUT)

July 24—Edinburgh, U.K.—Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium+

July 25—Edinburgh, U.K.—Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium+ (SOLD OUT)

July 31—London, U.K.—Wembley Stadium# (SOLD OUT)

August 1—London, U.K.—Wembley Stadium# (SOLD OUT)

August 2—London, U.K.—Wembley Stadium#

*with special guests Dierks Bentley, Ty Myers and Thelma & James

†with special guests Dierks Bentley, Ty Myers, Jake Worthington and Thelma & James

‡with special guests The Script, Ty Myers and The Castellows

§with special guests Ty Myers and The Castellows

+with special guests The Teskey Brothers, Ty Myers and The Castellows

#with special guests Thomas Rhett, Ty Myers and The Castellows

Photo Credit: David Bergman