Luke Combs Achieves Record-Breaking Weekend at Nashville's Nissan Stadium

Attendance at the concert was over 95,000.

Apr. 17, 2023  

Country superstar and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs broke Nissan Stadium's two-day and single-day concert attendance records this past weekend in Nashville with over 95,000.

The two-day record comes as Combs added an unprecedented surprise second show on Friday, which was announced only one week prior. In recent years, Titans stadium has been home to such acts as Beyoncé, Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift to name a few.

Reflecting on the shows, Combs shares, "Music City...Man, when I moved here, I just wanted an opportunity to be around music in any capacity, so I never could have dreamed of a weekend like this, especially with a last-minute notice of the Friday show to the fans but they showed up...just like they always do. Nashville, thank you. I'm glad to call this home."

Additionally, Gary Gersh, President of Global Touring and Talent at AEG shares, "This only further confirms what we have always known: Luke is a monumental talent whose voice and music continues to find a larger and larger audience. We couldn't be prouder to be a part of such an extraordinary career."

Furthermore, Ashlee Stokely, Tennessee Titans Vice President of Stadium Events & Experience, adds, "Nissan Stadium is 'Nashville's Biggest Stage,' and we are thrilled to kick off our summer concert season with record breaking attendance at the 2023 Luke Combs tour. The energy and excitement in the stadium was electric as Luke delivered an unforgettable show in Music City."

With 40 shows across 3 continents and 16 countries, the record-breaking run is the largest tour ever for a country artist. The trek continues this Saturday with a sold-out show at Detroit's Ford Field with additional upcoming sold-out shows at Chicago's Soldier Field, Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium and Foxborough's Gillette Stadium as well as stops in Australia, New Zealand, U.K., Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, France and Belgium. See below for complete itinerary.

The tour further celebrates Combs' new album, Gettin' Old-a companion to his acclaimed 2022 record, Growin' Up-which was released last month via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville. Receiving widespread critical attention, Combs recently spoke with Esquire, who calls Combs, "the best country singer of his generation."

Additionally, The New York Times proclaims, "...grounded in country, complete with fiddle fills, but it's also pointed toward a wide pop audience," while Billboard declares, "his electrifying-yet-earthy voice soundtracking this time in his life as a husband, father and entertainer at the top of his game" and Music Row praises, "one of the most gripping vocalists in our genre. The themes of maturity and thoughtfulness are embedded in this beautifully crafted lyric."

Produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, Gettin' Old is Combs' fourth full-length album following Growin' Up, 2019's 3x Platinum What You See is What You Get and his 4x Platinum debut, This One's For You.

Across these eighteen tracks, including a rendition of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car," the Grand Ole Opry-member and 8x CMA, 3x ACM, 3x Billboard Music Award-winner continues to establish himself as one of music's most authentic and powerful voices in music today, as he explores themes of family, legacy, love and personal growth.

Combs also recently extended his record-breaking run at country radio with his single, "Going, Going, Gone," which spent two weeks at #1. This is Combs' 15th consecutive #1 single-the longest consecutive streak for an artist since their debut-and makes Combs one of the fastest to accumulate 15 #1s, joining the ranks of Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson and Alabama.

Moreover, Combs recently earned 26 new Platinum and Gold RIAA certifications and has partnered with Opry Entertainment Group to open a massive multi-level entertainment complex in downtown Nashville, which is expected to open summer 2024.

LUKE COMBS WORLD TOUR 2023

April 22-Detroit, MI-Ford Field* (SOLD OUT)
April 29-Pittsburgh, PA-Acrisure Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
May 6-Chicago, IL-Soldier Field* (SOLD OUT)
May 13-Minneapolis, MN-U.S. Bank Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
May 20-Boise, ID-Albertsons Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
May 27-Vancouver, BC-BC Place* (SOLD OUT)
June 3-Edmonton, AB-Commonwealth Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
June 10-Kansas City, MO-GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
June 17-St. Louis, MO-Busch Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
July 8-Tampa, FL-Raymond James Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
July 15-Charlotte, NC-Bank of America Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
July 22-Foxborough, MA-Gillette Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
July 29-Philadelphia, PA-Lincoln Financial Field* (SOLD OUT)
August 9-Auckland, New Zealand-Spark Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
August 11-Brisbane, Australia-Brisbane Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)
August 12-Brisbane, Australia-Brisbane Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)
August 16-Sydney, Australia-Qudos Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
August 17-Sydney, Australia-Qudos Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
August 19-Melbourne, Australia-Rod Laver Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
August 20-Melbourne, Australia-Rod Laver Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
August 23-Adelaide, Australia-Adelaide Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)
August 26-Perth, Australia-RAC Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
September 30-Oslo, Norway-Spektrum Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 1-Stockholm, Sweden-Avicii Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 4-Copenhagen, Denmark-Royal Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 6-Hamburg, Germany-Barclays Arena
October 7-Amsterdam, Netherlands-AFAS Live (SOLD OUT)
October 8-Paris, France-La Cigale (SOLD OUT)
October 10-Zurich, Switzerland-The Hall
October 11-Brussels, Belgium-Ancienne Belgique (SOLD OUT)
October 13-Dublin, Ireland-3Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 14-Belfast, N. Ireland-SSE Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 16-Glasgow, Scotland-OVO Hydro Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 17-Manchester, England-AO Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 19-London, England-The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 20-London, England-The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)
*with special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb
+with special guests Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman



From This Author - Michael Major


share